Brian Wilson Announces 2021 Tour Dates, Unveils Demos and Rarities

Brian Wilson has detailed a 2021 US tour with his Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

The “Greatest Hits Live! Tour” launches at the Paramount in Huntington, New York on October 5th, with subsequent stops in Lowell, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Akron, Ohio. To close out the tour on October 23rd, Wilson will play Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois.

Tickets are available to the general public at Ticketmaster on Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Look on the secondary market for deals once they sell out. Check out Wilson’s full 2021 tour schedule below.

What’s more, Wilson has launched a newly redesigned website highlighted by demos and rarities, rare photos, and a timeline feature in which Wilson breaks down the making of many of his classic songs.

“We decided to put up some cool demos, outtakes, and live tracks that you haven’t heard before,” said Wilson in a statement. “I hope you dig listening to them as much as we did making them. Stay safe and we’ll see you on tour soon!”

Stream a 1995 demo recording of “Desert Drive” below.

Earlier this year, Wilson, Jardine, and fellow Beach Boys member Mike Love, along with the sons of original member Carl Wilson, Jonah and Justyn, sold a controlling interest in the band’s entire intellectual property to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. This included the group’s master recordings, a share of their publishing rights, memorabilia, and the entire Beach Boys brand, including the members’ likenesses.

Brian Wilson 2021 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater

10/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/09 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

10/10 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

10/12 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

10/13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

10/17 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace

10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

10/22 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

10/23 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre