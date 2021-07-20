Menu
Brian Wilson Announces 2021 Tour Dates, Unveils Demos and Rarities

Wilson will be joined on the road by The Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Brian Wilson, photo by Philip Cosores
July 20, 2021 | 1:36pm ET

    Brian Wilson has detailed a 2021 US tour with his Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.

    The “Greatest Hits Live! Tour” launches at the Paramount in Huntington, New York on October 5th, with subsequent stops in Lowell, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Akron, Ohio. To close out the tour on October 23rd, Wilson will play Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois.

    Tickets are available to the general public at Ticketmaster on Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Look on the secondary market for deals once they sell out. Check out Wilson’s full 2021 tour schedule below.

    Related Video

    What’s more, Wilson has launched a newly redesigned website highlighted by demos and rarities, rare photos, and a timeline feature in which Wilson breaks down the making of many of his classic songs.

    “We decided to put up some cool demos, outtakes, and live tracks that you haven’t heard before,” said Wilson in a statement. “I hope you dig listening to them as much as we did making them. Stay safe and we’ll see you on tour soon!”

    Stream a 1995 demo recording of “Desert Drive” below.

    Earlier this year, Wilson, Jardine, and fellow Beach Boys member Mike Love, along with the sons of original member Carl Wilson, Jonah and Justyn, sold a controlling interest in the band’s entire intellectual property to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. This included the group’s master recordings, a share of their publishing rights, memorabilia, and the entire Beach Boys brand, including the members’ likenesses.

    Brian Wilson 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/29 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater
    10/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    10/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
    10/08 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
    10/09 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium
    10/10 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    10/12 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
    10/13 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
    10/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
    10/17 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
    10/19 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace
    10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    10/22 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    10/23 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

