Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield Trade “Songwriting Slump” Tips and Discuss Returning to the Stage

Oberst and Crutchfield talk to Consequence ahead of their upcoming show in New York City this weekend

Bright Eyes Waxahatchee Interview
Bright Eyes/Katie Crutchfield, photos by Shawn Brackbill/Molly Matalon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 30, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Katie Crutchfield was destined to be a Bright Eyes fan. The singer-songwriter, who performs poignant folk-rock as Waxahatchee, recalls the music of Conor Oberst as a crucial turning point in her upbringing as a self-proclaimed outcast in suburban Alabama: “I feel like Bright Eyes had one of the biggest impacts of any band at the time,” Crutchfield tells Consequence by phone from her Kansas City home.

    It’s serendipitous that nearly twenty years after she first became enamored with albums like Letting Off the Happiness, Fevers and Mirrors, and Lifted or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, Waxahatchee would be pegged to open for the Bright Eyes show, along with Lucy Dacus, at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on July 31st. (The emo-folk titans played their first show together since 2011 on July 27th in Lewiston, NY.)

    After Oberst spent the better part of the past decade performing with various other projects — perhaps most notably his duo with Phoebe Bridgers, Better Oblivion Community Center — Bright Eyes was ready, and long overdue, for a reintroduction. Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, their tenth album, was announced in January 2020, with the assumption that Oberst and company would finally be taking the band on the road once again. The pandemic, of course, thwarted those hopes.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, it’s back to the stage. This weekend’s concert at Forest Hills also marks one of New York City’s first major live music events since March 2020. To celebrate the occasion, Oberst and Crutchfield hopped on the phone with Consequence to discuss how they’ve been preparing, their favorite songs the other has written, their songwriting process, and more.

Latest Stories

sublime 25th anniversary bud gaugh ian karmel peer to peer

Peer 2 Peer: Sublime's Bud Gaugh and Comedian Ian Karmel on the 25th Anniversary of Sublime

July 30, 2021

Employed to Serve, photo by Andy Ford

Beyond the Boys' Club: Justine Jones of Employed to Serve

July 27, 2021

Jimmy Eat World Dissected

Dissected: Jimmy Eat World (with Jim Adkins)

and and July 23, 2021

Woodstock 99 Director Interview

Woodstock '99 Director Garret Price on His Rock History "Horror Film": "I Wanted a Boots-on-the-Ground Experience"

July 23, 2021

 

McCartney 3 2 1 Producer Interview

McCartney 3,2,1 Producer on Capturing "Two Musical Giants" in the Studio: "We Wanted That Intimacy"

July 19, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez on Navigating the Pandemic, 2021 Tour, and New Music

July 15, 2021

schmigadoon cecily strong Barry Sonnenfeld apple tv plius interview musical series

Cecily Strong and Barry Sonnenfeld on Bringing Musical Theater to Apple TV+ with Schmigadoon!

July 15, 2021

secret sisters quicksand ep track by track fiona apple the strokes

The Secret Sisters Release Quicksand EP with Fiona Apple, The Strokes Covers: Exclusive

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield Trade "Songwriting Slump" Tips and Discuss Returning to the Stage

Menu Shop Search Sale