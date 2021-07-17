Britney Spears Appears to Call Out Family Members In Cryptic Instagram Post

With the #FreeBritney movement at its crux, Britney Spears has become more and more vocal about her 13-year conservatorship and the strain it’s put on her relationships — even those between her and her family members. On Friday night, the pop star shared a cryptic Instagram post that reads: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” While Spears didn’t name names, fans are speculating that her caption was targeted at her family, most notably her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears wrote in the caption: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love !!!!”

Though Jamie Lynn has vocalized her support for her older sister on social media, some have been skeptical, criticizing her remarks for being too little, too late. They also point to the fact that Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of her sister’s estate in 2018, and had made efforts to move assets from Britney’s trust into a brokerage account that she herself controlled.

Advertisement

Related Video

On June 23rd, Spears gave a poignant testimony in court calling for the end of her conservatorship by her father. Earlier this week, a judge approved her request to hire her own private counsel to represent her as the case continues.