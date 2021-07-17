Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Britney Spears Appears to Call Out Family Members In Cryptic Instagram Post

Fans think the pop star is targeting her sister Jamie Lynn Spears

britney spears appears to call out family members in instagram post conservatorship case
Britney Spears with Jamie Lynn Spears, photo via Image Group LA/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 17, 2021 | 1:35pm ET

    With the #FreeBritney movement at its crux, Britney Spears has become more and more vocal about her 13-year conservatorship and the strain it’s put on her relationships — even those between her and her family members. On Friday night, the pop star shared a cryptic Instagram post that reads: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” While Spears didn’t name names, fans are speculating that her caption was targeted at her family, most notably her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

    Spears wrote in the caption: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love !!!!”

    Though Jamie Lynn has vocalized her support for her older sister on social media, some have been skeptical, criticizing her remarks for being too little, too late.  They also point to the fact that Jamie Lynn was added as a trustee of her sister’s estate in 2018, and had made efforts to move assets from Britney’s trust into a brokerage account that she herself controlled.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On June 23rd, Spears gave a poignant testimony in court calling for the end of her conservatorship by her father. Earlier this week, a judge approved her request to hire her own private counsel to represent her as the case continues.

Latest Stories

Biz Markie tributes

Missy Elliott, Questlove, Q-Tip & More Pay Tribute to Biz Markie: "Your Impact in the Culture Is 4EVER"

July 17, 2021

john mayer rosé blackpink pink guitar gift slow dancing in a burning room cover

John Mayer Just Gifted BLACKPINK's Rosé Her Very Own Pink Guitar

July 17, 2021

Dee Gees Hail Satin Review

Foo Fighters’ Debut as the "Dee Gees” Is a Fun Foray Into the Legacy of the Bee Gees

July 17, 2021

jeff buckley matt bellamy nft muse

Muse's Matt Bellamy Used Jeff Buckley's Guitar to Make an NFT

July 16, 2021

 

biz markie death obituary

R.I.P. Biz Markie, "Just a Friend" Rapper Dead at 57

July 16, 2021

Dolly Parton lullabies

Rockabye Baby Announces Dolly Parton Lullaby Album, Shares "Jolene": Stream

July 16, 2021

Clairo Reaper Song of the Week

Song of the Week: Clairo Questions the Expectations of Womanhood, With Some Help From Lorde, on "Reaper"

and July 16, 2021

sabaton kingdom come manowar cover

Sabaton Unleash Cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come": Stream

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Britney Spears Appears to Call Out Family Members In Cryptic Instagram Post

Menu Shop Search Sale