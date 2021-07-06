Britney Spears’ Manager Resigns As Singer Weighs Retirement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, has submitted his resignation after becoming aware that Britney has been “voicing her intention to officially retire.”

In a letter sent to Britney’s father and conservator, Jamie Spears, as well as her court-appointed caregiver, Jodie Montgomery, Rudolph said, “I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Rudolph said “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

Related Video

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” Rudolph added. “I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

In a November 2020 statement released through her attorney, Britney said she would not perform again as long as she remained under her father’s conservatorship. She doubled down on that pledge during a court appearance last month. She also added that “my dad, and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no—Ma’am, they should be in jail.”

Rudolph began representing Spears in 1995 when she was just 13 years old, and secured her first record contract with Jive Records two years later. He continued to represent her as both a manager and entertainment lawyer until 2004, at which point Britney parted ways with him at the encouragement of Sam Lufti. After Jamie became co-conservator in early 2008, he reinstated Rudolph as Britney’s manager.

News of Rudolph’s resignation follows the publication of a new piece in the New Yorker examining the lengthy conservatorship battle between Britney and her father. Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, who wrote the article, also uncovered instances of Jamie’s alleged emotional abuse of Britney, as well as detail the great lengths Britney has gone to end the conservatorship.

Regarding Rudolph’s involvement in the conservatorship, The New Yorker quoted his 2008 interview in Rolling Stone in which he said the next step in Spears’ recovery was a new boyfriend, because “she’s a relationship girl.”