Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Britney Spears Uses #FreeBritney Hashtag in Instagram Post Celebrating Court Ruling

The singer can now hire her own lawyer

britney spears court hearing celebratory instagram post
Britney Spears, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2021 | 10:26pm ET

    The #FreeBritney movement has been pop culture canon for quite a while now, and it’s been cemented even further now that its namesake has finally utilized the hashtag on her own social media. Celebrating Wednesday’s court ruling that she can at last hire her own lawyer, Britney Spears shared a gleeful Instagram post expressing her gratitude with clips of herself horseback riding and doing cartwheels. Tacked on at the end of the caption was a cheeky “#FreeBritney.”

    “Coming along, folks … coming along,” Spears wrote, with a middle-finger emoji for good measure. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!! #FreeBritney” A sea of fans — including one Ariana Grande — commented on the video in support.

    Earlier today, Judge Brenda Penny granted the pop star the ability to hire her own lawyer, which could mean major moves in Spears’ ongoing fight to end her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ new lawyer is ex-federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who’s represented Madonna, Sean Penn, and Steven Spielberg in the past. See Spears’ celebratory post below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In June, an expansive report by the New Yorker detailed Spears’ years-long clandestine efforts to end her father’s role as her conservator. Earlier this month, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed legal counsel both resigned.

Latest Stories

Jeff LaBar Cinderella

R.I.P. Jeff LaBar, Guitarist of Cinderella Dead at 58

July 14, 2021

Britney Spears

Judge Approves Britney Spears' Request to Hire Her Own Lawyer

July 14, 2021

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

Foo Fighters Alaska

Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

July 14, 2021

 

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

rosé blackpink paramore cover the only exception blackpink the movie trailer

BLACKPINK's Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception": Watch

July 14, 2021

Protomartyr Kelley Deal tour dates live concert tickets Protomartyr (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kelley Deal (photo by Kimberley Ross)

Protomartyr Announce US Tour Dates with The Breeders' Kelley Deal

July 14, 2021

tobi mick jenkins off the drugs stream new song single

TOBi Is "Off the Drugs" in New Song with Mick Jenkins: Stream

July 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Britney Spears Uses #FreeBritney Hashtag in Instagram Post Celebrating Court Ruling

Menu Shop Search Sale