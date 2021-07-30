Menu
Broadway Audiences Required to Be Vaccinated, Wear Masks

The new policy will remain in effect through October 31st

Broadway vaccine
A person without a mask shows their COVID-19 vaccination card before entering “Springsteen on Broadway” at the St. James Theatre in Times Square on July 10, 2021 in New York City, phhoto by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
July 30, 2021 | 11:38am ET

    Broadway is instituting a vaccine and face mask mandate for all performers, backstage crew members, and audiences through October 2021.

    The mandate is for all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Under the new policy, all audiences members must show proof of vaccination upon attending a show. Guests will also be required to wear masks inside the theater, except when eating or drinking in a venue’s designated locations.

    Exceptions will be made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. In order to enter a venue, these guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that was taken within three days  ahead of the performance start time.

    Earlier this week, the Actors’ Equity and the Broadway League announced a vaccine mandate for Broadway’s entire workforce, in addition to weekly testing.

    Due to the coronavirus, Broadway was shuttered for more than a year before reopening over the summer. In a statement on behalf of venue operators, Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization said the vaccine and face mask mandate will allow Broadway to keep its doors open even even as there’s an uptick of new COVID cases across the US. “With these procedures in place and recognizing the high vaccination rates among NYC audiences, Broadway continues to make safety our priority,” Scandalios said. “As we get ready for Broadway’s big comeback, the entire theatre community is committed to the highest level of public health standards. We’re all eager to welcome our many patrons and fans back to the magic of Broadway.”

    Editor’s Note: It’s time to mask back up. Consider grabbing a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we donate a portion of all proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

