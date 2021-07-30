Menu
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Unveils Trailer for Final Season: Watch

Season 8 premieres next month

brooklyn nine-nine final season eight trailer
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
July 30, 2021 | 1:53pm ET

    Grab your hoodie and badge: The trailer for the eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is here. NBC’s beloved police sitcom returns August 12th, and if this preview is any indication, it’s going to be a pretty big “wh-oop.”

    The last season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine picks up right where we left off back in Season 7. Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his wife, Sargent Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), are readjusting to their day-to-day duties at the NYPD’s 99th precinct after welcoming their first child together, Mac. Series regulars Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker are also returning for “one last ride.”

    What’s more, the trailer teases the return of fan-favorite recurring characters like Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Linetti, Craig Robinson’s Doug Judy, and others. As Jake would say, this final season is shaping up to be “cool cool cool cool cool.” Watch the Season 8 Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailer below.

    Production on Brooklyn Nine-Nine was delayed last year following last summer’s following last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. The cast and crew decided to toss out the four episodes they’d already completed in order to better address the realities of policing in America.

    “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year,” Crews said at the time. “We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

    The eighth season will consist only of ten episodes, the show’s shortest season yet.

