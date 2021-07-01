Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon Set to Play Central Park Homecoming Concert

Jennifer Hudson will also serve as a headliner for the outdoor music event curated by Clive Davis

bruce springsteen paul simon jennifer hudson central park concert homecoming jennifer hudson
Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye) and Paul Simon (photo by Jessica Gilbert)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 1, 2021 | 4:49pm ET

    Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon will be headlining New York City’s “homecoming concert” this summer in Central Park.

    Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the outdoor event, which is being booked by none other than Clive Davis, today during video press conference. Jennifer Hudson will serve as another of the show’s headlining act, with several more performers still to be announced.

    “This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” the mayor said during his remarks. “This is something for the ages.”

    Related Video

    The event will take place this summer at Central Park’s Great Lawn to celebrate the city’s re-opening following the COVID-19 pandemic. An official date for the concert has yet to be announced.

    Mayor De Blasio previously said he envisioned a three-hour concert for 60,000 featuring upwards of eight “iconic” musicians performing. A majority of the tickets will be free, with at least 70 percent of the allotment dedicated to those individuals who are already vaccinated.

    bruce springsteen 2021 woody guthrie prize
     Editor's Pick
    Bruce Springsteen Receives 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize

    Springsteen’s headlining slot follows the re-opening of Springsteen on Broadway, his one-man show on the Great White Way which will now run through September 4th. “He is beloved in New York City in an extraordinary way,” de Blasio added of the rock icon, “even though he happens to come from Jersey — no one’s perfect.”

    During his grand return to the Broadway stage, Springsteen joked about his November 2020 arrest for driving while intoxicated, calling it, “an act so heinous that it offended the entire fuckin’ United States!” Earlier this summer, he also re-recorded “A Dustland Fairytale” as, simply, “Dustland” with The Killers, and teased his plans for a possible 2022 tour with the E Street Band.

    Simon, meanwhile, last performed in June 2020 during his livestream benefit with Willie Nelson, “A Night in Austin.” For her part, Hudson will next portray Aretha Franklin in the long-awaited biopic RESPECT after being personally hand-picked for the role by the late icon before her 2018 passing.

Latest Stories

britney spears bessemer trust conservatorship withdraw

Bessemer Trust Requests to Withdraw as Co-Conservator of Britney Spears' Estate

July 1, 2021

tucker carlson voted for kanye west told studio guests donald trump 2020 election

Tucker Carlson Said He Voted for Kanye West for President in 2020

July 1, 2021

Dave Grohl disco drumming

Dave Grohl Reveals He Was Ripping Off "Old Disco" Drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind

July 1, 2021

Bryan St. Pere Hum drummer dead obituary rip death member dies Bryan St Pere, photo courtesy of Hum/@humbandofficial

R.I.P. Bryan St. Pere, Hum Drummer Dead at 52

July 1, 2021

 

bts funko pop popapalooza green day boyz ii men pearl jam

Funko Rolls Out Figurines of BTS, Green Day, Pearl Jam, and More for Popapalooza 2021

July 1, 2021

seinfeld soundtrack album release jonathan wolff

Seinfeld Soundtrack Finally Getting Released

July 1, 2021

At the Gates

At the Gates Open the Door to Experimentation on The Nightmare of Being: Review

July 1, 2021

beckett trailer netflix blood orange born to be watch

Blood Orange's "Born to Be" Soundtracks Trailer for Netflix's Beckett: Watch

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon Set to Play Central Park Homecoming Concert

Menu Shop Search Sale