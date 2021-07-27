BTS Cover “I’ll Be Missing You” As Part of Inaugural Live Lounge Performance: Watch

ARMY, assemble: BTS’s first-ever Live Lounge performance is here. The K-pop icons recently stopped by BBC One perform their blockbuster smash “Dynamite,” their latest single “Permission to Dance,” and a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You.” Watch the full session below.

“[BTS] have been so passionate, so supportive and have hoped for a Radio 1 Live Lounge since the first time we played the band,” Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts said in a press release ahead of the performance. “Four years later, BTS have broken records, barriers, and boundaries. That dream is now going to be a reality. I’m beyond excited for us to finally be hosting the biggest boy band in the world!”

BTS also recently performed “Permission to Dance” and their single “Butter” during a two-night residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Speaking of “Permission to Dance,” we recently asked an American Sign Language expert to break down the video’s choreography.

