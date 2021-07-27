Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Cover “I’ll Be Missing You” As Part of Inaugural Live Lounge Performance: Watch

The boyband also sang "Dynamite" and "Permission to Dance"

BTS BBC Live Longue
BTS perform on Live Longue, photo via BBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 27, 2021 | 8:52am ET

    ARMY, assemble: BTS’s first-ever Live Lounge performance is here. The K-pop icons recently stopped by BBC One perform their blockbuster smash “Dynamite,” their latest single “Permission to Dance,” and a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You.” Watch the full session below.

    “[BTS] have been so passionate, so supportive and have hoped for a Radio 1 Live Lounge since the first time we played the band,” Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts said in a press release ahead of the performance. “Four years later, BTS have broken records, barriers, and boundaries. That dream is now going to be a reality. I’m beyond excited for us to finally be hosting the biggest boy band in the world!”

    BTS also recently performed “Permission to Dance” and their single “Butter” during a two-night residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Speaking of “Permission to Dance,” we recently asked an American Sign Language expert to break down the video’s choreography.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Editor’s note: If you’re a member of ARMY, be sure to check out Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the bi-monthly podcast covers all things BTS. Listen/subscribe here.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Employed to Serve, photo by Andy Ford

Beyond the Boys' Club: Justine Jones of Employed to Serve

July 27, 2021

staint etienne i've been trying to tell you pond house new album song stream

Saint Etienne Announce New Album I've Been Trying To Tell You, Share "Pond House": Stream

July 27, 2021

volbeat metallica don't tread on me

Volbeat Deliver Crushing Cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me": Stream

July 27, 2021

Bruce Springsteen with Patti Smith

NYC's Homecoming Concert to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers & Patti Smith

July 27, 2021

 

orville peck drive me crazy 2021 us tour dates

Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

July 27, 2021

Grouper Shade new album music Unclean mind song single track stream Liz Harris Grouper, photo by Nina Corcoran

Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares "Unclean mind": Stream

July 27, 2021

gibson record label slash myles kennedy

Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

July 27, 2021

Metal Church's Mike Howe dies

R.I.P. Mike Howe, Metal Church Singer Dead at 55

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Cover "I'll Be Missing You" As Part of Inaugural Live Lounge Performance: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale