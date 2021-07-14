Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Serve Up TV Debut of “Permission to Dance” on The Tonight Show: Watch

Plus, the group addresses some fan rumors

BTS perform "Permission to Dance" on Fallon
BTS perform “Permission to Dance” on Fallon
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2021 | 9:02am ET

    The World’s No. 1 Butter Ambassadors, BTS, kicked off a two-night residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

    RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook treated ARMY to the TV debut of their latest single, “Permission to Dance”. By BTS’s own standards, the performance was relatively low key, as the septet sang the song in an empty mall donned with purple balloons. Toward the end of the performance, however, BTS was joined by a large group of backing dancers.

    Appearing remotely via satellite, BTS also spoke collaborating with Ed Sheeran on “Permission to Dance” (turns out they’ve yet to physically meet in person), as well as plans for an upcoming tour (“We want to do the ‘make noise’ thing again!” says RM).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    They also addressed the validity of some fan rumors. Among those anecdotes that are true: BTS originally considered calling their fan group “Bell” prior to landing on ARMY; Jimin’s original stage name was “Baby J”; Suga’s first album was an Eminem record; and V sleeps with one eyes open.

    Replay the performance of “Permission to Dance” and the two-part interview segment below.

    BTS will be back on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night to perform “Butter”. Dairy farmers will want to turn in!

    Advertisement

    Editor’s note: If you’re a member of ARMY, be sure to check out Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the bi-monthly podcast covers all things BTS. Listen/subscribe here.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

margo price live from the other side new ep hey child colbert 2021-2022 tour dates

Margo Price Announces New EP Live From the Other Side, Performs "Hey Child" on Colbert: Watch

July 9, 2021

japanese breakfast paprika kimmel jimmy kimmel live michelle zauner watch stream

Japanese Breakfast Shimmers Through "Paprika" on Kimmel: Watch

July 8, 2021

beabadoobee performs last night on earth on the tonight show starring jimmy fallon simon pegg

beabadoobee Performs "Last Day On Earth" on Fallon: Watch

June 26, 2021

Weezer I Need Some of That Seth Meyers van weezer late night watch stream

Weezer Muscle Through "I Need Some of That" on Seth Meyers: Watch

June 24, 2021

 

modest mouse performwe are between tonight show starring jimmy fallon

Modest Mouse Rip Through "We Are Between" on Fallon: Watch

June 23, 2021

Lucy Dacus performs Brando on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lucy Dacus Channels Classic Films With "Brando" Performance on Kimmel: Watch

June 22, 2021

lorde late show stephen colbert solar power album cover covid-19

Lorde Talks Solar Power Cover and Tour, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response on Colbert: Watch

June 22, 2021

polo g so real late late show james corden

Polo G Performs "So Real" on Corden: Watch

June 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Serve Up TV Debut of "Permission to Dance" on The Tonight Show: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale