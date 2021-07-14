BTS Serve Up TV Debut of “Permission to Dance” on The Tonight Show: Watch

The World’s No. 1 Butter Ambassadors, BTS, kicked off a two-night residency on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook treated ARMY to the TV debut of their latest single, “Permission to Dance”. By BTS’s own standards, the performance was relatively low key, as the septet sang the song in an empty mall donned with purple balloons. Toward the end of the performance, however, BTS was joined by a large group of backing dancers.

Appearing remotely via satellite, BTS also spoke collaborating with Ed Sheeran on “Permission to Dance” (turns out they’ve yet to physically meet in person), as well as plans for an upcoming tour (“We want to do the ‘make noise’ thing again!” says RM).

Advertisement

Related Video

They also addressed the validity of some fan rumors. Among those anecdotes that are true: BTS originally considered calling their fan group “Bell” prior to landing on ARMY; Jimin’s original stage name was “Baby J”; Suga’s first album was an Eminem record; and V sleeps with one eyes open.

Replay the performance of “Permission to Dance” and the two-part interview segment below.

BTS will be back on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night to perform “Butter”. Dairy farmers will want to turn in!

Advertisement

Editor’s note: If you’re a member of ARMY, be sure to check out Stanning BTS. Hosted by Kayla and Bethany, the bi-monthly podcast covers all things BTS. Listen/subscribe here.

Advertisement