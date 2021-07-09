BTS Premiere New Song “Permission to Dance”: Stream

BTS unveiled the CD single version of “Butter,” and with it comes a brand new song called “Permission To Dance.” Watch the new music video for “Permission To Dance” below.

The new visual finds the K-pop idols dancing in the desert, rocking denim-on-denim looks outside a deserted laundromat. “Cause we don’t need permission to dance,” the bandmates croon on the chorus co-written by none other than Ed Sheeran.

The Korean boy band’s latest release coincides with “Butter” continuing its reign as the indisputable song of the summer, clocking in its sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Arriving via Big Hit Music, the CD also includes instrumental tracks of both songs.

Just hours before, the septet rang in the eighth birthday of ARMY with a special playlist curated just for the occasion, including RM’s 2021 solo single “Bicycle,” Jin’s 2020 birthday release “Abyss,” Jimin’s solo number off Map of the Soul: 7, and more.

BTS kicked off July by performing both “Butter” and “Dynamite” for SiriusXM’s HITS 1 on 1 and also being transformed into new “Dynamite”-inspired Funko Pop! figurines as part of Funko’s Popapalooza 2021 Pop Rocks line.

