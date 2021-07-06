Menu
BTS Give “Permission to Dance” with New Teaser: Watch

Co-written by Ed Sheeran, the single drops Friday, July 9th

BTS, photo courtesy of Big Hit
July 6, 2021 | 12:59pm ET

    BTS have shared a teaser trailer for their recently-announced single “Permission to Dance.” The song drops Friday, July 9th.

    Co-written by Ed Sheeran alongside Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Johnny McDaid, “Permission to Dance” seems to come with a joyous disco backing track. The trailer sees the Bangtan Boys grooving outside of a laundromat, though it stops short of showing their actual dance moves, thereby earning its “teaser” descriptor. But we do get a snippet of the chorus, with BTS singing, “We don’t need permission to dance!” Check it out below.

    The track will appear on the CD release of “Butter,” which is also out July 9th. In the run-up, the K-pop superstars are everywhere from talk shows to toy shelves; they recently performed “Butter” and “Dynamite” for SiriusXM and got miniaturized for a line of Funko Pop! figurines.

    Related Video

    Editor’s Note: Make sure to check out Stanning BTS, our biweekly podcast covering anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY.

