BTS Give “Permission to Dance” with New Teaser: Watch

BTS have shared a teaser trailer for their recently-announced single “Permission to Dance.” The song drops Friday, July 9th.

Co-written by Ed Sheeran alongside Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews, and Johnny McDaid, “Permission to Dance” seems to come with a joyous disco backing track. The trailer sees the Bangtan Boys grooving outside of a laundromat, though it stops short of showing their actual dance moves, thereby earning its “teaser” descriptor. But we do get a snippet of the chorus, with BTS singing, “We don’t need permission to dance!” Check it out below.

The track will appear on the CD release of “Butter,” which is also out July 9th. In the run-up, the K-pop superstars are everywhere from talk shows to toy shelves; they recently performed “Butter” and “Dynamite” for SiriusXM and got miniaturized for a line of Funko Pop! figurines.

