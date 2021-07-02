Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Perform “Butter” and “Dynamite” for SiriusXM: Watch

K-Pop megastars also give a short interview during appearance on HITS 1 on 1

bts butter dynamite siriusxm hits 1 performance video watch
BTS for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 1, 2021 | 10:08pm ET

    BTS were guests on the SiriusXM show HITS 1 on 1 on Thursday, sitting down for an interview and a spectacular two-part performance of “Dynamite” and “Butter”.

    After a brief remote chat with SiriusXM hosts Tony Fly and Symon in which they hyped up their upcoming single “Permission to Dance”, BTS put on an award ceremony-worthy performance. Look, at this point it’s not really shocking that the Bangtan Boys can put more production into a single TV appearance than most artists do in a music video, but it’s still pretty amazing to see every time.

    Things kicked off simply enough, with BTS sitting in a loft set on some midcentury modern couches. They had as much fun playing off each other during “Dynamite” as they would on a helipad, getting up to dance through the final chorus. As the song finished, a noise drew them into an adjoining room — that turned out to be a buttery movie theater set. There, they kicked off their usual “Butter” routine, slaying it as always.

    Related Video

    Check out the full video below. Then if you’re a true ARMY, you might want to get out your debit card; Funko announced earlier today that BTS pop figures will be part of their Popapalooza 2021 Pop! Rocks line. Other miniaturized cts include Green Day, Pearl Jam, Boyz II Men, Notorious B.I.G., and more.

    For more on BTS, check out the Consequence Podcast Network’s Stanning BTS series. The most recent episode features a Q&A intro with hosts Bethany and Kayla.

Latest Stories

Big Red Machine Renegade stream new song Taylor Swift music video, collage by Graham Tolbert and photos by Graham Tolbert and James Reynolds

Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Taylor Swift Team Up on New Big Red Machine Song "Renegade": Stream

July 2, 2021

britney spears bessemer trust conservatorship withdraw

Bessemer Trust Requests to Withdraw as Co-Conservator of Britney Spears' Estate

July 1, 2021

bruce springsteen paul simon jennifer hudson central park concert homecoming jennifer hudson

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon Set to Play Central Park Homecoming Concert

July 1, 2021

tucker carlson voted for kanye west told studio guests donald trump 2020 election

Tucker Carlson Said He Voted for Kanye West for President in 2020

July 1, 2021

 

Dave Grohl disco drumming

Dave Grohl Reveals He Was Ripping Off "Old Disco" Drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind

July 1, 2021

Bryan St. Pere Hum drummer dead obituary rip death member dies Bryan St Pere, photo courtesy of Hum/@humbandofficial

R.I.P. Bryan St. Pere, Hum Drummer Dead at 52

July 1, 2021

bts funko pop popapalooza green day boyz ii men pearl jam

Funko Rolls Out Figurines of BTS, Green Day, Pearl Jam, and More for Popapalooza 2021

July 1, 2021

seinfeld soundtrack album release jonathan wolff

Seinfeld Soundtrack Finally Getting Released

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Perform "Butter" and "Dynamite" for SiriusXM: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale