Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake and Her Favorite Musicians

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Carla Gugino catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her new Netflix film, Gunpowder Milkshake.

Advertisement

Related Video

We hear all about making a visually fantastic film, incorporating famous authors into the story, and having Janis Joplin’s version of “Piece of My Heart” soundtracking one of Gugino’s fight scenes.

The Haunting of Hill House actress goes on to tell us about the music that influenced her early years, which includes The Cure, Oingo Boingo, Liz Phair, and her recent favorites like Lana Del Rey and Courtney Barnett. Gugino also discusses the brilliance of David Bowie, the new Sparks documentary, and her friendship with Jenny Lewis, with whom she starred in 1989’s Troop Beverly Hills.

Stream the episode above, or watch the video interview below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Advertisement

Carla Gugino’s Gunpowder Milkshake is out now on Netflix.