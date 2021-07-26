Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Caroline Polachek is headed on the road for a 2021 tour across North America. The 22-date trek will take place from November through December.
The “Heart is Unbreaking Tour” will feature emerging French producer and songwriter Oklou as an opening act. Kicking off November 16th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, the jaunt will make subsequent stops in Austin, Texas; New York City, New York; and Washington, DC. It will wrap up on December 18th at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California.
This summer, Polachek will make appearances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Ahead of the tour, she will play previously announced dates in Los Angeles and London.
Tickets for the new shows are available to the general public on July 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, look on the secondary market for deals. Check out her full tour schedule below.
Earlier this month, Polachek released “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first new material in two years. To accompany the tour announcement, the former Chairlift singer shared a new music video for the track. Co-directed with Matt Copson, the clip follows Polachek getting chased by a Minotaur through a maze of cardboard boxes.
“‘Bunny Is a Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” she explained in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.” Watch the video on Facebook.
Caroline Polachek 2021 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/26 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
11/20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
11/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
12/03 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
12/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
* = w/ Alex G and Molly Lewis
# = w/ Oklou & Arooj Aftab