Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Plus, she shared a music video for her recent single "Bunny Is a Rider"

Caroline Polachek, phoito by Aidan Zamiri
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2021 | 1:11pm ET

    Caroline Polachek is headed on the road for a 2021 tour across North America. The 22-date trek will take place from November through December.

    The “Heart is Unbreaking Tour” will feature emerging French producer and songwriter Oklou as an opening act. Kicking off November 16th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, the jaunt will make subsequent stops in Austin, Texas; New York City, New York; and Washington, DC. It will wrap up on December 18th at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California.

    This summer, Polachek will make appearances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Ahead of the tour, she will play previously announced dates in Los Angeles and London.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for the new shows are available to the general public on July 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they sell out, look on the secondary market for deals. Check out her full tour schedule below.

    Earlier this month, Polachek released “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first new material in two years. To accompany the tour announcement, the former Chairlift singer shared a new music video for the track. Co-directed with Matt Copson, the clip follows Polachek getting chased by a Minotaur through a maze of cardboard boxes.

    “‘Bunny Is a Rider’ takes place in the storage facility of my mind,” she explained in a statement. “In this labyrinth, the camera is the Minotaur, but I’m the Matador so it’s game on. But like I said before, I can teleport.” Watch the video on Facebook.

    Advertisement

    Caroline Polachek 2021 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    09/26 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/19 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    11/20 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
    11/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
    11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
    11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    12/03 – Washington D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
    12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    12/08 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
    12/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    12/14 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    12/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    12/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    12/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

    * = w/ Alex G and Molly Lewis
    # = w/ Oklou & Arooj Aftab

    caroline polachek 2021 tour dates poster

Latest Stories

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

chevelle 2021 us tour

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Steely Dan 2021 tour dates

Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Liz Phair Pulls Out of Tour With Alanis Morissette and Garbage, Replaced by Cat Power

July 24, 2021

 

The Joy Formidable Interval stream new song music single album, photo courtesy of the band The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band

The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Interval": Stream

July 23, 2021

municipal waste crowbar tour

Municipal Waste Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Crowbar

July 22, 2021

james blake friends break heart say what you will 2021 tour dates new album

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart, Shares "Say What You Will": Stream

July 22, 2021

The Rolling Stones 2021 tour dates

The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 Tour Dates

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale