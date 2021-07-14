Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song “Bunny Is a Rider”: Stream

Caroline Polachek is back with “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first new material since 2019. Stream the track below.

The former Chairlift singer co-produced “Bunny Is a Rider” with her frequent collaborator Danny L Harle, who played the slinky bassline. The breezy summer jam is about being unavailable, with lyrics like “Bunny is a rider/ Satellite can’t find her/ No sympathy, mm/ Ain’t nothing for free.”

In a statement, Polachek described the concept of the song. “Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of,” she explained. “Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds.”

Advertisement

Related Video

After releasing her debut solo album, Pang, in October 2019, Polachek shared a handful of remixes including an extended version of “The Gate” featuring Oneohtrix Point Never. In December 2020, she unveiled a cover of The Corrs’ “Breathless” while also reworking the Pang single, “So Cold You’re Hurting My Feelings,” for the holidays.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch Polacheck performing “Bunny Is a Rider” on the road this summer and fall, including appearances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. She will also play dates in Los Angeles, London, and New York City.

Tickets are currently available on her website. Once they’ve sold out, look here for deals on the secondary market. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Advertisement

Caroline Polachek 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/26 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse ^

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09-11 – Portugal, PT @ Primavera Porto

* = w/ Alex G and Molly Lewis

^ = w/ oklou

# = w/ oklou & Arooj Aftab