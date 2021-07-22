Menu
From Real Estate to Roo: Cautious Clay Joins The What Podcast

The multi-hyphenate R&B artist opens up about lyrics, his influences, and more

cautious clay the what podcast
The What Podcast with Cautious Clay, photo by Ben Kaye
Consequence Staff
July 22, 2021 | 10:24am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Few artists today make music as smooth as Cautious Clay. For this week’s episode of The What Podcast, Barry and Brad spend some time with the singer-songwriter discussing his influences, his journey to becoming an artist, and how he makes his music. They also talk about how he has developed as a lyricist.

    The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

    In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

    Don’t forget to subscribe to The What at the links above, and make sure you’re following the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

