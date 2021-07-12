Menu
Cedric the Entertainer Hosting 2021 Emmy Awards

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric the Entertainer, image via Showtime and Instagram
July 12, 2021 | 2:30pm ET

    Cedric the Entertainer, one of The Original Kings of Comedy, has been tapped to host the 2021 Emmy Awards. This 73rd edition of the Emmys will take place September 19th.

    The man born Cedric Antonio Kyles cut his teeth as a standup comic, but in recent years he’s been a constant presence on screens large and small, with recurring work in the Madagascar franchise and a current starring role on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. He’ll be taking over hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel, who MC’d the 72nd ceremony in 2020. The Emmys went without a host in 2019.

    Related Video

    “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

    Nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 13th. Stay tuned for more information.

Cedric the Entertainer Hosting 2021 Emmy Awards

