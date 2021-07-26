Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chad Smith’s Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch

She plays a piano ballad rendition of "Universally Speaking"

Chad Smith daughter cover Red Hot Chili Peppers song Univerally Speaker piano video Ava Maybee, photo via Instagram/@AvaMaybee
Ava Maybee, photo via Instagram/@AvaMaybee
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

    Ava Maybee is a Los Angeles-based musician who writes indie pop songs with a funk undercurrent. She’s also the daughter of Chad Smith, the drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers and the internet’s favorite Will Ferrell lookalike. Over the weekend, she paid tribute to her dad’s band by covering “Universally Speaking” on Instagram, notes Exclaim. Check it out below.

    “Universally Speaking” originally appeared on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ classic 2002 album By the Way. It’s a poppy number full of vibrant guitar riffs and hard-hitting yet simple drums. But in the hands of Ava Maybee, the single turns into a moving piano ballad with gentle background ambiance. She’s got a naturally deep voice, and hearing it stripped down for this cover song makes it obvious just how talented of a singer she really is. Clearly the gift of musicianship runs in the family.

    Maybee’s throwback cover is a welcome treat while fans wait for the highly anticipated new Red Hot Chili Peppers album. The band reportedly finished recording it back in May, according to Smith of all people, so there’s likely only a few more months until a release date or new single is finally announced.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The upcoming album will be Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first full-length with John Frusciante since Stadium Arcadium in 2006. It sounds like Frusciante has been having a good time since returning to the band, as the fan-favorite guitarist recently confirmed that “the chemistry is still there” after all these years. If you’re wondering what he’s been up to during that very long break from the group, here’s a pretty detailed refresher.

    red hot chili peppers getaway song mp3 stream Chad Smiths Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch
     Editor's Pick
    Ranking: Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Song From Worst to Best

    Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers made a historic deal that allowed them to cash in big time. The California alt-rockers decided to sell their song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs for more than $140 million. That agreement is expected to include all of the band’s albums and biggest hits, and will slot them alongside other artist catalogs that the company recently purchased, including half of Neil Young’s discography and everything by Shakira, Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, producer Jimmy Iovine, and others.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Travis Scott Rolling Loud

Travis Scott Unveils New Song "Escape Plan" at Rolling Loud: Stream

July 25, 2021

taylor swift releases updated version of "the lakes (original version)"

Taylor Swift Shares Original Version of "the lakes" For folklore's First Anniversary: Stream

July 24, 2021

isaiah rashad doechii kal banx wat u sed new single stream

Isaiah Rashad Taps Doechii and Kal Banx for New Single "Wat U Sed": Stream

July 24, 2021

dave shares new album we're all alone in this together stream

London Rapper Dave Shares New Album We're All Alone in This Together: Stream

July 23, 2021

 

The Joy Formidable Interval stream new song music single album, photo courtesy of the band The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band

The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Interval": Stream

July 23, 2021

Westide Gunn, The Narcissist dj premier new song brady watt

Westside Gunn, DJ Premier, and Brady Watt Team Up for "The Narcissist": Stream

July 23, 2021

gary numan singles collection 1978-1983 vinyl box set beggars arkive

Beggars Arkive to Release Gary Numan Vinyl Box Set of 15 Singles

July 23, 2021

Julien Baker The Sims 4 Cottage Living song Faith Healer simlish Lucy Dacus track Hot and Heavy cover stream single video The Sims 4: Cottage Living, photo via Electonic Arts

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker Sing in Simlish for The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Stream

July 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chad Smith's Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale