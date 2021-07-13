R.I.P. Charlie Robinson, Night Court Actor Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, the veteran actor best known for his role as Mac the court clerk on Night Court, has died at the age of 75.

Robinson passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 11th) due to cardiac arrest and cancer.

A native of Houston, Texas, Robinson got his start in the city’s local theater scene before relocating to Hollywood to pursue a career in film and television.

Undoubtedly, his most memorable role was as Macintosh “Mac” Robinson in the NBC sitcom Night Court. Robinson joined the show beginning in Season 2 and remained a mainstay through its ninth and final season. Robinson also directed three episodes of Night Court.

Following the end of Night Court in 1992, Robinson co-starred in the CBS sitcom Love & War. He also had cameo roles on shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Home Improvement, House, The Bernie Mac Show, and How I Met Your Mother.

Robinson also appeared on the silver screen with roles in films including Sugar Hill, The Black Gestapo, Beowulf, and Mercy Street.

Robinson’s final performance came opposite The Wire star Wendell Pierce in a filmed live theater performance of James Anthony Taylor’s Some Old Black Men. Reflecting on his time working with Robinson, Pierce wrote, “It only took 27 days and we created a lifetime. Charlie Robinson and I quarantined together during this pandemic to create a play and in that short time we created a lifetime of friendship. A special bond, like the father and son, we portrayed in the play.”

