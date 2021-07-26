Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

The alt-metal act is heading out in support of its ninth studio album NIRATIAS

chevelle 2021 us tour
Chevelle (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2021 | 11:28am ET

    Chevelle have announced a 2021 US tour in support of their ninth studio album, NIRATIAS, which dropped in March.

    Fans won’t have to wait long to catch the alt-metal veterans on the road. The outing is comprised of two legs, with the first kicking off September 1st in Kansas City, Missouri, and running through September 25th in Mankato, Minnesota. The second leg launches November 4th in Milwaukee, and wraps up with a November 21st show in Pittsburgh.

    Prior to the announcement, Chevelle had been waiting patiently to finally play shows around its latest album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour,” the band commented in a press release. “Here’s to seeing you all out there.”

    NIRATIAS (an acronym for “Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation”) marks a new chapter for Chevelle. The band expanded its alternative-metal sound to incorporate more elements of prog and art rock. A new fixation on science-fiction themes is also apparent, hence the dystopian album art.

    Tickets are available Friday (July 30th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday (July 27th).

    Advertisement

    Maynard James Keenan Covid Response
     Editor's Pick
    Maynard James Keenan on “Arrogant” Pandemic Behavior: “There’s Logic Attached to Just Looking Out for Each Other”

    See Chevelle’s full list of dates and check out the tour poster below.

    Chevelle 2021 US Tour Dates:
    09/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
    09/04 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    09/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/08 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
    09/10 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Amphitheater
    09/11 – Mansfield, OH @ Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration Festival)
    09/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    09/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
    09/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    09/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)
    09/19 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    09/21 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center
    09/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
    09/24 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    09/25 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center – Grand Hall
    11/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    11/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
    11/06 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
    11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Daytona International Speedway
    11/13 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach
    11/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
    11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater
    11/20 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
    11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

    unnamed 2 copy 1 Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

Latest Stories

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Steely Dan 2021 tour dates

Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Liz Phair Pulls Out of Tour With Alanis Morissette and Garbage, Replaced by Cat Power

July 24, 2021

 

The Joy Formidable Interval stream new song music single album, photo courtesy of the band The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band

The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Interval": Stream

July 23, 2021

municipal waste crowbar tour

Municipal Waste Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Crowbar

July 22, 2021

james blake friends break heart say what you will 2021 tour dates new album

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart, Shares "Say What You Will": Stream

July 22, 2021

The Rolling Stones 2021 tour dates

The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 Tour Dates

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale