Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

Chevelle have announced a 2021 US tour in support of their ninth studio album, NIRATIAS, which dropped in March.
Fans won’t have to wait long to catch the alt-metal veterans on the road. The outing is comprised of two legs, with the first kicking off September 1st in Kansas City, Missouri, and running through September 25th in Mankato, Minnesota. The second leg launches November 4th in Milwaukee, and wraps up with a November 21st show in Pittsburgh.
Prior to the announcement, Chevelle had been waiting patiently to finally play shows around its latest album.
“Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour,” the band commented in a press release. “Here’s to seeing you all out there.”
NIRATIAS (an acronym for “Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation”) marks a new chapter for Chevelle. The band expanded its alternative-metal sound to incorporate more elements of prog and art rock. A new fixation on science-fiction themes is also apparent, hence the dystopian album art.
Tickets are available Friday (July 30th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning on Tuesday (July 27th).
See Chevelle’s full list of dates and check out the tour poster below.
Chevelle 2021 US Tour Dates:
09/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/03 – Pryor, OK @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
09/04 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/05 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/08 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
09/10 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Amphitheater
09/11 – Mansfield, OH @ Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration Festival)
09/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/15 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
09/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)
09/19 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
09/21 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Events Center
09/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/24 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center
09/25 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center – Grand Hall
11/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
11/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
11/06 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Daytona International Speedway
11/13 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues – Myrtle Beach
11/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva Theater
11/20 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE