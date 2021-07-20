Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Childish Gambino Covers Brittany Howard’s “Stay High”: Stream

From Howard's upcoming compilation Jaime Reimagined

brittany howard childish gambino cover stay high stream jaime reimagined
Brittany Howard and Childish Gambino, photo by Danny Clinch
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 20, 2021 | 10:46am ET

    Perhaps inspired by the song title, Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, camped out in the upper reaches of his falsetto for his new cover of Brittany Howard’s “Stay High.”

    The track appears on Jaime Reimagined, a compilation inspired by Howard’s 2019 album Jaime. EARTHGANG and Michael Kiwanuka also contribute new versions of Howard’s songs, while remixes comes from Bon Iver, BadBadNotGood, Jungle, and more.

    Glover’s take substitutes pulsing synths for Howard’s sunny guitar, and he’s added flourishing strings for a touch of drama. The man is good at just about everything, though his natural instrument does not compare favorably to one of the greatest vocalists of their generation. But he makes up for it with grinning enthusiasm, and you can just about hear him smile through every note of the song. Check out Childish Gambino’s cover of “Stay High” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last week, Howard lent her vocals to jazz drummer Nate Smith’s new track “Fly (For Mike),” and later this fall, she’ll join My Morning Jacket for a handful of tour dates. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. As for Glover, he recently signed on to star in a Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and inked a multi-year deal with Amazon.

Latest Stories

Coldplay Music of the Spheres new album record LP full-length single Coloratura Coldplay, photo by James Marcus Haney

Coldplay Announce New Album Music of the Spheres, Tease Single "Coloratura"

July 20, 2021

thrice new album horizons east

Thrice Announce New Album Horizons/East, Share "Scavengers": Stream

July 20, 2021

lil nas x industry baby kanye west

Lil Nas X Previews Kanye West-Produced New Song "Industry Baby" in Teaser Video: Watch

July 19, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Release "Dee Gees" Album, Hail Satin, on Streaming Services

July 19, 2021

 

The War on Drugs new album tour dates 2021

The War on Drugs Announce New Album I Don't Live Here Anymore, Shares "Living Proof": Stream

July 19, 2021

Dolly Parton lullabies

Rockabye Baby Announces Dolly Parton Lullaby Album, Shares "Jolene": Stream

July 16, 2021

sabaton kingdom come manowar cover

Sabaton Unleash Cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come": Stream

July 16, 2021

HAIM Share New Song "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache": Stream

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Childish Gambino Covers Brittany Howard's "Stay High": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale