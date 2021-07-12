Menu
CHVRCHES Share New Single “Good Girls”: Stream

Latest preview of their upcoming album Screen Violence

chvrches good girls new song stream
CHVRCHES, photo by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson
July 12, 2021 | 1:12pm ET

    CHVRCHES have shared their new single, “Good Girls.” It’s the latest preview of their upcoming album, Screen Violence, due out next month. Stream the track below.

    Similar to the lead single, “He Said She Said,” the new song finds lead singer Lauren Mayberry upending societal expectations. “Good girls don’t cry/ Good girls don’t lie/ Good girls justify/ But I don’t,” she declares. “Good girls don’t die/ And good girls stay alive/ And good girls satisfy but I won’t.”

    Mayberry broke down “Good Girls” in a statement:

    “The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists — I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable — you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.”

    “Good Girls” follows CHVRCHES’ Robert Smith collaboration, “How Not to Drown,” and a subsequent extended version of the single remixed by Smith himself. The original track was named Consequence’s Song of the Week when it dropped in early June.

    Screen Violence marks the Scottish trio’s first album since 2018’s Love Is Dead and is slated for release on August 27th. Like many groups, CHVRCHES were forced to rely on video call and audio sharing technologies as they worked on the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Martin Doherty and Mayberry isolating in Los Angeles while Iain Cook holed up in Glasgow.

    In support of Screen Violence, CHVRCHES will embark on a 28-date North American tour taking place in November and December. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster, and once they sell out, you can find deals via Stubhub.

