Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

City Girls Share “Twerkulator” Video Directed by Missy Elliott: Watch

The duo shows off their choreographed dance moves in Twerk City

city girls twerkulator new music video missy elliott
Yung Miami of City Girls in “Twerkulator” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2021 | 2:45pm ET

    In May, City Girls finally released “Twerkulator” after a lengthy clearance battle. Now, they’ve dropped a heavily choreographed music video directed by Missy Elliott.

    Showing off the vision that won her MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, Elliott helps JT and Yung Miami pay homage to the track’s influence by setting the video in “Twerk City,” a landscape resembling New York City in the early ’80s. The Miami duo proceeds to show off choreographed dance moves while accompanied by a cadre of backup dancers. Sean Bankhead choreographed the video with creative direction by Derek Blanks.

    “Twerkulator” first leaked online in 2020, and started going viral on TikTok in early 2021. City Girls initially ran into clearance problems due to its infectious sample of Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force’s pioneering 1982 rap song, “Planet Rock.” However, their fortunes eventually changed and the group was able to release the track in late May — almost exactly two months after telling disappointed fans they couldn’t clear the sample.

    Related Video

    Watch City Girls’ “Twerkulator” video below.

Latest Stories

courtney barnett announces new album things take time take time, shares new single rae street

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time, Shares "Rae Street": Stream

July 7, 2021

amyl and the sniffers announce new album comfort to me share lead single guided by angels

Amyl and the Sniffers Announce New Album Comfort to Me, Share "Guided by Angels": Stream

July 7, 2021

spencer lonely as i ever was music video stream r u down debut album

Spencer. Announces Debut Album Are U Down?, Drops "Lonely as I Ever Was": Stream

July 7, 2021

juvenile mannie fresh remix back that azz up vax that thang up

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Drop Pro-Vaccine Remix of "Back That Azz Up": Stream

July 7, 2021

 

gwar scumdogs xxx live

GWAR Announce New Scumdogs XXX Live Album, Share Video for "Love Surgery": Watch

July 7, 2021

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

tenacious d the beatles cover medley you never give me your money the end stream

Tenacious D Drop Beatles Medley of "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End": Stream

July 1, 2021

yola starlight new song single music video origins stream watchjpg

Yola Shares the Origins of Sultry New Single "Starlight": Exclusive

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

City Girls Share "Twerkulator" Video Directed by Missy Elliott: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale