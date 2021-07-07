City Girls Share “Twerkulator” Video Directed by Missy Elliott: Watch

In May, City Girls finally released “Twerkulator” after a lengthy clearance battle. Now, they’ve dropped a heavily choreographed music video directed by Missy Elliott.

Showing off the vision that won her MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, Elliott helps JT and Yung Miami pay homage to the track’s influence by setting the video in “Twerk City,” a landscape resembling New York City in the early ’80s. The Miami duo proceeds to show off choreographed dance moves while accompanied by a cadre of backup dancers. Sean Bankhead choreographed the video with creative direction by Derek Blanks.

“Twerkulator” first leaked online in 2020, and started going viral on TikTok in early 2021. City Girls initially ran into clearance problems due to its infectious sample of Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force’s pioneering 1982 rap song, “Planet Rock.” However, their fortunes eventually changed and the group was able to release the track in late May — almost exactly two months after telling disappointed fans they couldn’t clear the sample.

Watch City Girls’ “Twerkulator” video below.