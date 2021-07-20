Clairo Announces North American Tour with Arlo Parks

Clairo has scheduled a North American headlining tour in support of her newly released sophomore album, Sling. Better yet, for the majority of the 28-date outing, she’ll be sharing the stage with Arlo Parks.

The tour officially launches in Charlotte, NC on February 16th and runs through the middle of April. The docket includes stops at Radio City Hall in New York City, the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, and multiple dates in California, Texas, and Florida, before concluding in Atlanta on April 16th.

Arlo Parks, who will be supporting her own brilliant new album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, will open all of Clairo’s shows with the exception of the final three. In her place, Widowspeak will provide support.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd via Ticketmaster (a pre-sale begins starting Wednesday, July 21st). Even after the shows inevitably sell out, you’ll still be able to grab tickets here via Stubhub.

For the upcoming tour, Clairo has also partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free concert experience, according to a press release. “Clairo is integrating a dedicated representative from Calling All Crows into her touring team who will respond to requests for support through a text helpline and proactive canvassing of each concert, and provide messaging and educational support so that attendees can take part in making these shows and their own communities safer. Together, SafeTour and Calling All Crows will provide sexual harassment prevention and response training to the full band, crew, and interested venue staff to create safe and inclusive environment on the road.”

Clairo 2022 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

02/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^

02/19 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

02/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

02/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

02/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

03/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

03/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom ^

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre ^

03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

03/20 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore ^

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Hall ^

03/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum ^

03/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

03/31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater v

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

04/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

04/05 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

04/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL at the Moody Theater ^

04/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

04/13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore *

04/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

04/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

^ = w/ Arlo Parks

* = w/ Widowspeak