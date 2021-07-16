Clairo Releases New Album Sling: Stream

The new album from singer-songwriter Clairo is here. Titled Sling, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s sophomore album was co-produced alongside in-demand studio wiz Jack Antonoff. The album sees Clairo build on the vulnerable, hushed indie-pop of her 2019 debut, Immunity.

Press materials for Sling describe the record as an “exploration of mental health, unmet expectations, and the struggle to treat ourselves with gentleness and love,” with a lot of the subject matter inspired by Clairo’s newly-adopted dog, Joanie.

“When I got Joanie, I started changing my routines and habits to healthier ones, to try to create an environment where she felt comfortable and happy,” Clairo said in a statement. “It made me realize I hadn’t been doing that for myself, and that I need to look at myself with the same respect that I’d give to someone or something I care about.”

A number of tracks on Sling, including the single “Blouse,” feature Lorde on background vocals. Clairo also provided background vocals for Lorde’s recent comeback single, “Solar Power.”

Stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

