Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Clairo Releases New Album Sling: Stream

Produced by Jack Antonoff and featuring Lorde

clairo shares new album sling stream
Clairo, photo by Adrian Nieto
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 16, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    The new album from singer-songwriter Clairo is here. Titled Sling, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s sophomore album was co-produced alongside in-demand studio wiz Jack Antonoff. The album sees Clairo build on the vulnerable, hushed indie-pop of her 2019 debut, Immunity.

    Press materials for Sling describe the record as an “exploration of mental health, unmet expectations, and the struggle to treat ourselves with gentleness and love,” with a lot of the subject matter inspired by Clairo’s newly-adopted dog, Joanie.

    “When I got Joanie, I started changing my routines and habits to healthier ones, to try to create an environment where she felt comfortable and happy,” Clairo said in a statement. “It made me realize I hadn’t been doing that for myself, and that I need to look at myself with the same respect that I’d give to someone or something I care about.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A number of tracks on Sling, including the single “Blouse,” feature Lorde on background vocals. Clairo also provided background vocals for Lorde’s recent comeback single, “Solar Power.”

    Stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

pop smoke new posthumous album faith features contributions from kanye west, dua lipa, and others

Pop Smoke's New Posthumous Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, and More: Stream

July 16, 2021

Normani and Cardi B in video for "Wild Side"

Normani and Cardi B Join Forces on New Song "Wild Side": Stream

July 16, 2021

john mayer sob rock new album stream

John Mayer Shares New Album Sob Rock: Stream

July 16, 2021

Kevin Abstract Slugger stream Slowthai song $not single music video BROCKHAMPTON Kevin Abstract, photo by Lucas Creighton

Kevin Abstract Taps Slowthai and $not for New Single "SLUGGER": Stream

July 16, 2021

 

lingua ignota perpetual flame of centralia video

Lingua Ignota Teams with Fashion Designer Ashley Rose Couture for "Perpetual Flame of Centralia" Video: Stream

July 15, 2021

soccer mommy rom com 2004 new song single listen stream

Soccer Mommy Unveils New Song "rom com 2004": Stream

July 15, 2021

iron maiden writing on the wall video

Iron Maiden Unleash First New Song in Six Years, "The Writing on the Wall": Stream

July 15, 2021

Gang of Youths Share New Surprise EP total serene: Stream

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Clairo Releases New Album Sling: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale