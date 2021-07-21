Coheed and Cambria Unveil New Song “Shoulders”: Stream

Coheed and Cambria are back with a new single, “Shoulders,” their first new music since last year’s surprise song “Jessie’s Girl 2” featuring Rick Springfield. While the band has not officially announced any new album plans, frontman Claudio Sanchez did tell Heavy Consequence last week that “the [next] record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022.”

“Shoulders,” which is available now via streaming platforms, is also coupled with a lyric video, with an official music video forthcoming. Regarding the song, Sanchez stated, “In art, in your career, in relationships…no matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit.”

Sanchez exclusively further told Heavy Consequence of the track, “That’s kind of the message of ‘Shoulders’ and the thought that inspired it. I think the bold energy that comes from that riff gave me the confidence to express it.”

Later this summer, Coheed and Cambria will hit the road on a co-headlining U.S. tour with The Used, with tickets available via Ticketmaster or StubHub. The tour kicks off August 27th in Irvine, California, and runs through a September 24th concert in Jacksonville, Florida. The run marks the first time the two headliners have toured together since 2003.

“When the idea was brought up to me, I was reminded of the day I met my wife,” Sanchez told Heavy Consequence regarding the tour. “We met in 2003 at the Marquee Theater in Jacksonville, Florida, when Coheed was supporting The Used. I thought it could bring back some memories. I also feel there is some crossover that could excite both audiences.”

Coheed and Cambria’s most recent studio album is 2018’s Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures.

Read Heavy Consequence’s exclusive interview with Sanchez, and check out the lyric video for Coheed and Cambria’s new song “Shoulders” below.