Consequence Shop’s 4th of July Sale: BOGO 20% Off GWAR Bud of Gods Hemp and 50% Off All Masks

To celebrate the 4th of July, we’re launching the Consequence Shop’s most explosive sale of the year! Now through July 6th, we’re offering major discounts on all our officially branded face masks and all of our GWAR Bud of Gods hemp products.

Though a sense of normalcy is returning just in time to celebrate our independence, masks are still required in many public places and airports. Why not make your face fun while staying safe? From our best-selling Chevron and Caretaker masks to our Luxe Geometric and Marble designs, from pop culture referencing Bolt and Green Digital Rain masks to the novelty GWAR and Protect Live Music masks, all our custom masks are now 50% off!

While enjoying the peace of mind our masks provide, you can bring some inner peace — or chaos — to your inner Scumdog with our buy-one-get-one 20% discount on all GWAR Bud of Gods hemp products. Snag a jar of the classic small batch Bud of Gods CBD flower, and grab some of our Bud of Gods Delta-8 gummies for 20% off. Load up your vape with our Bud of Gods Delta-8 vape cartridge, and try the new Bud of Gods Delta-8 tincture for 20% off. Any combo of flower, gummies, tincture, or vape cartridge is yours for BOGO 20% off!

Related Video

All products are only available while supplies last, and the Consequence Shop 4th of July sale ends Tuesday, July 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET. As always, you can get free shipping on any order over $50. (Note that hemp products ship to the US only.) Shop for our deepest discounts yet now!

To learn more about Delta-8 THC, head here.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?