Consequence Shop Relaunches with Addition of Flower Lab

Celebrate with up to 20% off for all new customers, store-wide

Flower Lab
Consequence Staff
July 29, 2021 | 9:00am ET

    Today we’re excited to announced the launch of the newly redesigned Consequence Shop: after going live in 2020 with apparel and accessories, Consequence Shop has expanded to include exclusive CBD collections, accessories, and more.

    Along with today’s relaunch, we’ve announced our new brand of premium hemp products. Available exclusively through Consequence Shop, Flower Lab offers premium formulations that are wellness-focused, third-party lab tested for potency and purity cannabinoid extracts, promoting holistic health, mind, body, and soul. Our community loves our products: “These smell and taste amazing,” wrote one. “Super smooth and definitely helps to ease a lot of the pain I get from working a physically taxing job.” Click here to shop Flower Lab now! As part of today’s launch, we’re offering 20% off with code FLWRLAB20.

    Elsewhere on the Consequence Shop, our apparel line includes merch for The Opus, our monthly podcast series dedicated to exploring legendary albums and how their legacy evolves; our Protect Live Music initiative, for which 50% of net proceeds will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund; and our extensive CBD line, created in partnership with veteran metal band GWAR, under the name Bud of Gods. For all of these products, new customers can use the code COSNEW10 to get 10% off.

    Related Video

    Plus, we’re offering 50% off on all of our premium face masks. These fashionable professional grade face coverings are made out of recyclable materials. And as an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds go to MusiCares’ COVID-19 relief fund benefiting artists and other music industry professionals.

    As an independent publisher, proceeds from our merch sales also go towards supporting our own operations. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us thus far — especially during the pandemic! We’ll be rolling out more items in the coming weeks, but if there’s anything in particular you’d like to see us offer, let us know!⁠

    Limited Time Offers:

    50% Off All Masks

    20% Off All Flower Lab Products – Use Promo Code FLWRLAB20

    10% Off All Other Products for New Customer – Use Promo Code COSNEW10

