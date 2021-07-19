Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cornelius Resigns from Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Over History of Bullying

Japanese artist Keigo Oyamada boasted in old interviews about harassing "people with disabilities"

Keigo Oyamada aka Cornelius resigns olympics music score bullying apology
Cornelius, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 11:14am ET

    A year late and still a week away from the first competition, the Tokyo Olympics are already an unmitigated disaster. The most recent scandal to hit the games is the resignation of Japanese musician Cornelius, aka Keigo Oyamada, who has resigned from composing the score for the opening ceremony following renewed criticism over his confessed history of extreme bullying.

    Cornelius gave a series of interviews to Japanese magazines in the ’90s in which he bragged about being a bully during his school years. Now 52, he recounted making one mentally disabled boy eat his own feces and masturbate in front of fellow classmates. As blog ARAMA! JAPAN noted (via NBC News), “These reflections were not looked back on regretfully, but instead were seen as funny childhood moments. He spoke of them in a boastful nature.”

    A pioneer of the Shibuya-kei sound in Japan, Cornelius issued an apology via social media as he announced he was stepping away from the Olympics. “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts,” he wrote. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Apparently, the (increasingly inept) Olympics committee and organizers were unaware of either Cornelius history of bullying or his intention to resign from the opening ceremony. Toshiro Muto, the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee CEO, held a press conference on Saturday, saying, “We understand that he apologized and it is true that we didn’t know about this… We wish him to continue with his participation. He is sorry for his past actions, and he has said that he wants to act with higher moral standards.”

    With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremony set to take place this Friday, July 23th, it seems unlikely the committee will be able to replace Cornelius score in the ceremony. Chalk it up to yet another embarrassing dark mark on an event many are still calling on to be canceled outright.

    bruce springsteen jessica olympics equestrian jumping squad
     Editor's Pick
    Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Makes Olympic Equestrian Team

    With spectators banned from competitions, Tokyo has declared a state of emergency over the continuing pandemic. In fact, despite assurances of extreme caution, the first foreign organizer in the Olympic Village tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. A day later, two athletes in the Village also received positive tests.

    Advertisement

    Then you have Yoshiro Mori, the Olympic Committee President who resigned in February after sexist remarks about female officials speaking too frequently in meetings. A month after that, Creative Director Hiroshi Saski also was forced out of his position after it came out he’d suggested that Japanese celebrity Naomi Watanabe should descend from the ceiling dressed as an “Olympig.” Yay national pride?

    Find Cornelius statement resigning from the Olympics below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

robby steinhardt kansas dead

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

July 19, 2021

total pure album sales 2021 rock

The Top 10 Acts in 2021 Total Pure Album Sales Are All Rock Bands (Except for BTS)

July 19, 2021

kanye west donda new album rumors

Everything We Know About Kanye West's New Album

July 19, 2021

verknipt music festival covid-19 1,000 new cases coronavirus

More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Linked to Netherlands Music Festival

July 19, 2021

 

McCartney 3 2 1 Producer Interview

McCartney 3,2,1 Producer on Capturing "Two Musical Giants" in the Studio: "We Wanted That Intimacy"

July 19, 2021

Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom Recap

I'll Let You Be in My Stream If I Can Be in Yours: Bob Dylan Creates Intimate Noir in Shadow Kingdom Livestream Concert

July 19, 2021

Iron Maiden new album 2021

Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

July 19, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Release "Dee Gees" Album, Hail Satin, on Streaming Services

July 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cornelius Resigns from Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Over History of Bullying

Menu Shop Search Sale