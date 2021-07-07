Menu
Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time, Shares “Rae Street”: Stream

The Aussie musician's third full-length is out this November

Courtney Barnett, photo by Mia Mala McDonald
July 7, 2021 | 2:17pm ET

    Courtney Barnett is back with the announcement of her next album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The follow-up to 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel is due out November 12th via Mom+Pop. Along with the news, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the music video for her twangy new single “Rae Street.”

    Things Take Time, Take Time is Barnett’s third proper full-length. Written over the course of two years, she then recorded the album in late 2020 and early 2021 with producer Stella Mozgawa, known for work with Warpaint, Cate le Bon, and Kurt Vile.

    If “Rae Street” is any indication, the album will see Barnett lean into her more relaxed, country-fied mode, though with the same sense of acerbic wit that’s made her an indie rock star: “Time is money, and money is no man’s friend,” she croons on the song’s chorus. The music video stars Barnett as multiple versions of herself living in blissful suburbia. Check out “Rae Street” abelow.

    After sticking to remote performances over the past year or so, Barnett will be taking Things Take Time, Take Time on the road with a North American tour beginning in November. You can see her schedule here. The musician also recently launched a free digital archive that compiles career-spanning live performances and rarities.

    Things Take Time, Take Time Artwork: 

    Things Take Time, Take Time Tracklist:
    01. Rae Street
    02. Sunfair Sundown
    03. Here’s the Thing
    04. Before You Gotta Go
    05. Turning Green
    06. Take it Day By Day
    07. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
    08. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
    09. Splendour
    10. Oh the Night

