Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Longtime Cro-Mags Singer John Joseph Slams Dave Grohl and “Flu Pfizers” for “Vaccinated-Only Shows”

The hardcore veteran is no fan of vaccine passports

John Joseph blasts Dave Grohl
John Joseph (publicity) / Dave Grohl (photo by Nathan Dainty)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 5:54pm ET

    John Joseph, the longtime singer of hardcore legends Cro-Mags, has blasted Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters for playing “vaccinated-only shows” as the concert industry starts to open back up again. Joseph, who now fronts the offshoot band Cro-Mags JM, has even gone so far as dub Grohl’s band “Flu Pfizers.”

    The hardcore veteran was asked about the viability of vaccine passports on the interview series The Void with Christina, and it is abundantly clear that he’s not in favor of them.

    “I forget what the dude’s name is — he’s in some big f**king band — he’s, like, ‘I’m not playing any vaccinated-only shows.’ He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of ’em is,” began Joseph, likely referring to Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, who recently refused to play a UK festival because of its vaccination policy.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Joseph continued, “[Then] you’ve got motherf**kers like Dave Grohl, who used to play drums for [D.C. hardcore band] Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he’s with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it’s, like, ‘We’re playing vaccinated-only shows.’ What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of f**king bullshit are you f**king dealing with in your f**king head that you would play a vaccinated-only f**king show?”

    Foo Fighters recently played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, where fans were required to be vaccinated. The band had planned to play a similar show this past weekend at The Forum in Los Angeles, but had to postpone the gig when someone within their own camp contracted COVID-19.

    Outside of the Madison Square Garden show, as well as a smaller Foo Fighters concert in Agora Hills, California, fans were confronted by anti-vaxxers who held up signs like “Modern Segregation” and ““COVID Vaccine Makers are Exempt from Liability.” Actor Ricky Schroder was among the protestors, later posting, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination.”

    Advertisement

    foo fighters ricky schroder anti-vaxxer protest
     Editor's Pick
    Ricky Schroder and Anti-Vaxxers Protest Foo Fighters Concert

    Meanwhile, a look through Joseph’s Instagram page over the past year shows a string of posts questioning Dr. Fauci and CDC guidelines. The hardcore singer repeatedly has promoted healthy eating and fitness over COVID protocols and vaccines.

    A couple years ago, Joseph lost the rights to the Cro-Mags band name to fellow classic member Harley Flanagan. As a result, Joseph now tours under the name Cro-Mags JM with another longtime member, Mackie Jayson.

    See John Joseph’s appearance on The Void with Christina below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Circle Jerks Announce 2021-2022 North American Headlining Tour

July 19, 2021

Volbeat

Volbeat Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2021

robby steinhardt kansas dead

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

July 19, 2021

rock music vinyl

The Top 10 Acts in 2021 Total Pure Album Sales Are All Rock Bands (Except for BTS)

July 19, 2021

 

Iron Maiden new album 2021

Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

July 19, 2021

Anthrax 40th Anniversary Livestream

Anthrax Celebrate 40 Years of Thrash with Career-Spanning Livestream Concert: Review

July 18, 2021

sabaton kingdom come manowar cover

Sabaton Unleash Cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come": Stream

July 16, 2021

Mastodon Aquarium Show

Mastodon Gently Rock the Fish, Debut New Song During Aquarium Livestream Show: Review

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Longtime Cro-Mags Singer John Joseph Slams Dave Grohl and "Flu Pfizers" for "Vaccinated-Only Shows"

Menu Shop Search Sale