John Joseph, the longtime singer of hardcore legends Cro-Mags, has blasted Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters for playing “vaccinated-only shows” as the concert industry starts to open back up again. Joseph, who now fronts the offshoot band Cro-Mags JM, has even gone so far as dub Grohl’s band “Flu Pfizers.”

The hardcore veteran was asked about the viability of vaccine passports on the interview series The Void with Christina, and it is abundantly clear that he’s not in favor of them.

“I forget what the dude’s name is — he’s in some big f**king band — he’s, like, ‘I’m not playing any vaccinated-only shows.’ He was in a big English band; I forget what the name of ’em is,” began Joseph, likely referring to Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, who recently refused to play a UK festival because of its vaccination policy.

Joseph continued, “[Then] you’ve got motherf**kers like Dave Grohl, who used to play drums for [D.C. hardcore band] Scream and open up for the Cro-Mags, now he’s with the Flu Pfizers, the Flu Fighters, and it’s, like, ‘We’re playing vaccinated-only shows.’ What kind of bullshit is that? What kind of f**king bullshit are you f**king dealing with in your f**king head that you would play a vaccinated-only f**king show?”

Foo Fighters recently played a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, where fans were required to be vaccinated. The band had planned to play a similar show this past weekend at The Forum in Los Angeles, but had to postpone the gig when someone within their own camp contracted COVID-19.

Outside of the Madison Square Garden show, as well as a smaller Foo Fighters concert in Agora Hills, California, fans were confronted by anti-vaxxers who held up signs like “Modern Segregation” and ““COVID Vaccine Makers are Exempt from Liability.” Actor Ricky Schroder was among the protestors, later posting, “Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting discrimination.”

Meanwhile, a look through Joseph’s Instagram page over the past year shows a string of posts questioning Dr. Fauci and CDC guidelines. The hardcore singer repeatedly has promoted healthy eating and fitness over COVID protocols and vaccines.

A couple years ago, Joseph lost the rights to the Cro-Mags band name to fellow classic member Harley Flanagan. As a result, Joseph now tours under the name Cro-Mags JM with another longtime member, Mackie Jayson.

See John Joseph’s appearance on The Void with Christina below.

