Cypress Hill’s Southern California Was a Cultural Powder Keg

B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs take us back to the place and time in which they created their iconic sound

the opus cypress hill episode 1 consequence podcast network
The Opus: Cypress Hill
July 15, 2021 | 2:15pm ET


    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

    Season 15 of The Opus, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sony, travels back to the Southern California in which Cypress Hill’s sound exploded onto the scene.

    The sonic sense of urgency in the hip-hop group’s self-titled debut album was a time-and-place thing — a product of late ’80s/early ’90s Los Angeles that was swept up in the tension just before the Rodney King verdict and the uprising that followed.

    Related Video

    Cypress Hill’s lyrics and beats were tailor made for the subwoofers in the trunks of the low riders that played them, and would echo around rap’s landscape in the years to come. And it served as representative for the Black and brown voices who felt the need to protest as much as they felt the desire to party in the face of a community that would soon be national news.

    In this first episode of The Opus: Cypress Hill, we venture into Cypress Hill’s Southern California, and the powder keg that made their debut album important, necessary, and seemingly ubiquitous. And who better to give host Jill Hopkins a tour of this era than one of the members of Cypress Hill themselves, as Sen Dog guest on Episode 1. Also on this episode, you’ll hear Rebel Diaz and “Hollywood” Steve Huey.

    Original music by Tony Piazza.

    Make sure to subscribe now so you can keep up on all the new episodes. Also stay tuned for a special giveaway in the coming weeks in continued celebration of the 30th anniversary of Cypress Hill.

    What’s more, you can grab yourself an official Opus hoodie or T-Shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

