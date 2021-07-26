DaBaby Lashes Out at Women and Gay People in Hateful Speech at Rolling Loud Miami

In one of the most bizarre and hateful speeches by a superstar rapper in recent memory, DaBaby took time out of his Rolling Loud Miami set to insult gay people, slander women, and demonize those suffering from autoimmune disorders.

The North Carolina MC was trying to hype up the crowd by asking that they hold their cell phone lights aloft. But he did so with a list of the kinds of people he hoped would not participate. “You didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those [?] sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die [in] two, three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” he said, showing off a questionable grasp of science.. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n**** dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air.”

“Yo,” he said by way of conclusion, “keep it fucking real.” Disturbingly, the speech was bookended by the sounds of a gun being cocked.

Afterwards, the rapper attempted to explain his sexist and homophobic remarks, though it was more of a doubling-down than an apology. “The show is for the n****s that paid the money and took the time out they life to come enjoy the show,” he said. “All the lights went up… ’cause even my gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS.” He added that they “ain’t no nasty n****s,” or “junkies.” Check out both the original speech and the follow-up below.

DaBaby has been trying to tell us what kind of person he is for several years now. In 2020, he was arrested for battery after allegedly dumping apple juice on a concert promoter, and a few months later he hit a woman at a concert. DaBaby has also been accused of assaulting a hotel worker and an airport employee, though neither incident resulted in charges.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

