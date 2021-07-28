Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

DaBaby Issues Yet Another Terrible Apology for Homophobic Rant

His comments at Rolling Loud Miami were met with near-universal condemnation, with Dua Lipa saying she was "surprised and horrified"

DaBaby in the “Shut Up” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 28, 2021 | 11:14am ET

    DaBaby has issued a second terrible apology for homophobic remarks he made at Rolling Loud Miami, admitting fault for his comments about HIV and AIDS but purposefully stopping short of saying sorry to the LGBTQ community.

    “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he wrote July 27th on Twitter. “So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

    The 29-year-old rapper first uttered the offensive comments on stage Sunday, July 25th, while encouraging his fans to raise their cellphone lights in the air. He said, “You didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die [in] two, three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n**** dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Afterwards, as the backlash built, the North Carolina MC tried to explain that it was ok because he wasn’t talking about his own fans. “All the lights went up… ’cause even my gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS,” he said in his first ‘apology,’ adding that they “ain’t no nasty n****s,” or “junkies.”

    Somehow this failed to put out the fire, and now DaBaby has gone back to the same poisoned well. In a series of tweets on the evening of July 27th, the rapper said of offended people, “y’all digested that wrong,” implying that the whole controversy is an overreaction. “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man march.”

    He also accused “brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us ‘N****s’ human too.”

    Advertisement

    His comment about “artists that like to profit off of black rappers,” may have been directed at pop star Dua Lipa. In her Instagram stories earlier in the day, she had posted a new statement saying, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

    Last year, Lipa had collaborated with DaBaby on a new version of her song “Levitating.” Notably, that came after he hit a woman at a concert and was arrested for battery after allegedly dumping apple juice on a concert promoter. DaBaby has also been accused of assaulting a hotel worker and an airport employee, though neither altercation led to charges.

    dababy dua lipa horrified hiv aids lgbt homophobic rolling loud

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill tributes

Rock World Reacts to the Death of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill: "What an Icon"

July 28, 2021

Beck and Jack Antonoff Beck Newport Folk Festival setlist set Sharon Van Etten cover Fred Armisen video live 2021 fest, screengrab via YouTube/Amy Karibian

Sharon Van Etten, Jack Antonoff, Fred Armisen Join Beck Onstage at Newport Folk Festival: Watch

July 28, 2021

post malone posty fest 2021 announcement

Post Malone Announces Return of Posty Fest in 2021

July 28, 2021

joni mitchell announces archives vol 2 the reprise years jimi hendrix recording

Jimi Hendrix's Personal Recording of 1968 Joni Mitchell Concert Included in New Box Set

July 28, 2021

 

Joey Jordison Best Slipknot Drum Moments

Joey Jordison's 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Slipknot Drum Moments

July 28, 2021

mount kimbie share two new tracks black stone and blue liquid: stream

Mount Kimbie Share New Songs "Black Stone" and "Blue Liquid": Listen

July 28, 2021

Duckwrth 4K stream music video new song single tour dates 2021 us fall firefly festival rapper, photo courtesy of the artist

Duckwrth Shares New Single "4K," Announces US Tour Dates

July 28, 2021

gary kemp Spandau Ballet kyle meredith with

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

July 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

DaBaby Issues Yet Another Terrible Apology for Homophobic Rant

Menu Shop Search Sale