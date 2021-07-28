DaBaby Issues Yet Another Terrible Apology for Homophobic Rant

DaBaby has issued a second terrible apology for homophobic remarks he made at Rolling Loud Miami, admitting fault for his comments about HIV and AIDS but purposefully stopping short of saying sorry to the LGBTQ community.

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody,” he wrote July 27th on Twitter. “So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

The 29-year-old rapper first uttered the offensive comments on stage Sunday, July 25th, while encouraging his fans to raise their cellphone lights in the air. He said, “You didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die [in] two, three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air. Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n**** dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air.”

Afterwards, as the backlash built, the North Carolina MC tried to explain that it was ok because he wasn’t talking about his own fans. “All the lights went up… ’cause even my gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS,” he said in his first ‘apology,’ adding that they “ain’t no nasty n****s,” or “junkies.”

Somehow this failed to put out the fire, and now DaBaby has gone back to the same poisoned well. In a series of tweets on the evening of July 27th, the rapper said of offended people, “y’all digested that wrong,” implying that the whole controversy is an overreaction. “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man march.”

He also accused “brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us ‘N****s’ human too.”

His comment about “artists that like to profit off of black rappers,” may have been directed at pop star Dua Lipa. In her Instagram stories earlier in the day, she had posted a new statement saying, “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Last year, Lipa had collaborated with DaBaby on a new version of her song “Levitating.” Notably, that came after he hit a woman at a concert and was arrested for battery after allegedly dumping apple juice on a concert promoter. DaBaby has also been accused of assaulting a hotel worker and an airport employee, though neither altercation led to charges.

