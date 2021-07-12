Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dan Auerbach to Direct Dr. John Documentary

The Black Keys frontman previously worked with the New Orleans musician on the 2012 album Locked Down

Dr John documentary
Dr. John, photo via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2021 | 9:18am ET

    The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach is set to make his directorial debut with a new documentary on the pioneering New Orleans musician Dr. John.

    “He was such a unique individual and a shining example of the great melting pot of American music,” said Auerbach in a statement announcing the project. “From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebannack- the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven’t seen him before. I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr John.”

    Auerbach previously produced Dr. John’s 2012 album Locked Down, which went on win the Grammy Award for Best Blues Album, as well a production Grammy for Auerbach. The album proved to be Dr. John’s penultimate release, and final album of entirely original material, as he passed away just seven years later from a heart attack at the age of 77.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Born in New Orleans in 1941, Rebennack grew up in the city’s Third Ward, where he discovered jazz artists in his father’s record shop and learned minstrel tunes from his extended family members. Although he had no proper musical education, per se, Rebennack had plenty of access to recording studios through his father’s connections in the local music scene.

    By his teens, Rebennack became an active session musician as a guitarist and began working with a number of local Big Easy acts. In 1960, he suffered a gunshot wound during a gig that prompted him to focus on the piano, much like his idol and mentor Professor Longhair. Following a two-year sentence for selling narcotics and running a brothel, he moved to Los Angeles where he solidified his legend.

    Among the many highlights in Rebennack’s storied career include being a part of the infamous Wrecking Crew; recording with The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Sonny & Cher, and Frank Zappa; performing with The Band in Martin Scorsese’s iconic documentary The Last Waltz; giving Bonnaroo its name with 1974’s Destively Bonnaroo; and inspiring Dr. Teeth of The Muppets.

    Advertisement

    The untitled documentary will be released in partnership with RadicalMedia, the same company behind Questlove’s acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul. A release date is still forthcoming.

Latest Stories

Jackass jump the shark prank Discovery channel shark week episode video Sean Mcinerney Poopies watch stream The Jackass Shark Week Special, photo courtesy of Discovery

Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt

July 12, 2021

rob schneider covid-19 2nd amendment coronavirus anti-vax vaccination tucker carlson

Rob Schneider Unwilling to Take COVID-19 Vaccine, Is Willing to Shoot People

July 12, 2021

Pig (NEON)

Nicolas Cage Brings Home the Bacon in the Incredible, Existential Pig: Review

July 12, 2021

Almost Famous

Almost Famous Soundtrack Reissued As Massive 102-Song Box Set

July 11, 2021

 

Tom Hanks DJ set

Tom Hanks Shares Hour-Long Rock 'n' Roll DJ Set For 65th Birthday: Stream

July 11, 2021

william smith obituary

R.I.P. William Smith, Hawaii Five-O; Rich Man, Poor Man Actor Dead at 88

July 9, 2021

sparks annette album cover artwork tracklist musical so we may start video adam driver

Sparks Reveal Details of Annette Soundtrack, Share "So May We Start" Music Video: Watch

July 9, 2021

argylle cast matthew vaughn henry cavill bryce dallas howard john cena

Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and More Join Cast of Star-Studded Argylle

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dan Auerbach to Direct Dr. John Documentary

Menu Shop Search Sale