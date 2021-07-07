Daptone Records Announces New Live at the Apollo Album to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

To mark its 20th anniversary, Daptone Records has announced Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, a new compilation of performances at the world-famous Harlem theater arriving on October 1st.
The 3xLP curates from Daptone Super Soul Revue, a 2014 run of three sold-out nights at the Apollo Theater. It features performances by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr, and the Como Mamas.
Included in the physical album is a 3xLP gatefold with a 48-page booklet featuring both on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff.
As a preview of Live at the Apollo, Daptone has shared a pair of videos containing footage from the performances. In the clips, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings take on “Get Up and Get Out,” while Charles Bradley plays through “Let Love Stand a Chance.” Watch the performances below.
Pre-orders for Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At the Apollo are ongoing. In October 2020, Dapton released a compilation of previously unheard cover songs by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings titled Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In).
Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Artwork:
Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Tracklist:
Side One:
01. Introduction by Binky Griptite – The Dap-Kings
02. Hot Shot – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
03. Confess It – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
04. In the Night – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
05. Witches Boogaloo – The Sugarman 3
06. Love Went Away – The Sugarman 3
Side Two:
07. Thank You Lord – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
08. Stranger – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
09. Higher Ground – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
10. Make the Road by Walking – Menahan Street Band
11. Out of the Wilderness – The Como Mamas
Side Three:
01. Heartaches and Pain – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
02. The World (Is Going Up In Flames) – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
03. Lovin’ You, Baby – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
04. Slip Away – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
05. How Long – Charles Bradley (featuring Menahan Street Band)
Side Four:
01. Let Love Stand a Chance – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
02. The Sticks – The Budos Band
03. Ain’t It a Sin – Charles Bradley (featuring The Budos Band)
04. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 1 – Antibalas
Side Five:
01. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 2 – Antibalas
02. Sharon’s Introduction – Binky Griptite & The Dap-Kings
03. He Said I Can – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
04. If You Call – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
05. Tell Me – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
06. Get Up Get Out – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Side Six:
01. Making Up and Breaking Up (And Making Up and Breaking Up Over Again) – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
02. I’m Not Gonna Cry – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
03. Calamity – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
04. Every Beat of My Heart – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
05. There Was a Time – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings (and Friends)
06. Family Affair / Outro – The Daptone Family