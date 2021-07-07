Daptone Records Announces New Live at the Apollo Album to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

To mark its 20th anniversary, Daptone Records has announced Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, a new compilation of performances at the world-famous Harlem theater arriving on October 1st.

The 3xLP curates from Daptone Super Soul Revue, a 2014 run of three sold-out nights at the Apollo Theater. It features performances by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr, and the Como Mamas.

Included in the physical album is a 3xLP gatefold with a 48-page booklet featuring both on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff.

As a preview of Live at the Apollo, Daptone has shared a pair of videos containing footage from the performances. In the clips, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings take on “Get Up and Get Out,” while Charles Bradley plays through “Let Love Stand a Chance.” Watch the performances below.

Pre-orders for Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At the Apollo are ongoing. In October 2020, Dapton released a compilation of previously unheard cover songs by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings titled Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In).

Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Artwork:

Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Tracklist:

Side One:

01. Introduction by Binky Griptite – The Dap-Kings

02. Hot Shot – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)

03. Confess It – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)

04. In the Night – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)

05. Witches Boogaloo – The Sugarman 3

06. Love Went Away – The Sugarman 3

Side Two:

07. Thank You Lord – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

08. Stranger – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

09. Higher Ground – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

10. Make the Road by Walking – Menahan Street Band

11. Out of the Wilderness – The Como Mamas

Side Three:

01. Heartaches and Pain – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

02. The World (Is Going Up In Flames) – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

03. Lovin’ You, Baby – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

04. Slip Away – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

05. How Long – Charles Bradley (featuring Menahan Street Band)

Side Four:

01. Let Love Stand a Chance – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)

02. The Sticks – The Budos Band

03. Ain’t It a Sin – Charles Bradley (featuring The Budos Band)

04. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 1 – Antibalas

Side Five:

01. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 2 – Antibalas

02. Sharon’s Introduction – Binky Griptite & The Dap-Kings

03. He Said I Can – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

04. If You Call – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

05. Tell Me – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

06. Get Up Get Out – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Side Six:

01. Making Up and Breaking Up (And Making Up and Breaking Up Over Again) – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

02. I’m Not Gonna Cry – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

03. Calamity – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

04. Every Beat of My Heart – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

05. There Was a Time – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings (and Friends)

06. Family Affair / Outro – The Daptone Family