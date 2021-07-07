Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daptone Records Announces New Live at the Apollo Album to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Preview the 3xLP with performances from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings and Charles Bradley

daptone records live at the apollo album super soul revue sharon jones dap kings charles bradley
Charles Bradley and Sharon Jones, photo courtesy of Daptone Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2021 | 11:48am ET

    To mark its 20th anniversary, Daptone Records has announced Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, a new compilation of performances at the world-famous Harlem theater arriving on October 1st.

    The 3xLP curates from Daptone Super Soul Revue, a 2014 run of three sold-out nights at the Apollo Theater. It features performances by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr, and the Como Mamas.

    Included in the physical album is a 3xLP gatefold with a 48-page booklet featuring both on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff.

    Related Video

    As a preview of Live at the Apollo, Daptone has shared a pair of videos containing footage from the performances. In the clips, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings take on “Get Up and Get Out,” while Charles Bradley plays through “Let Love Stand a Chance.” Watch the performances below.

    sharon joness quotes 4 Daptone Records Announces New Live at the Apollo Album to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
     Editor's Pick
    Double Dap-Dipping: What’s Next for Daptone Records

    Pre-orders for Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At the Apollo are ongoing. In October 2020, Dapton released a compilation of previously unheard cover songs by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings titled Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In).

    Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Artwork:

    daptone super soul revue live at the apollo new album artwork

    Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo Tracklist:
    Side One:
    01. Introduction by Binky Griptite – The Dap-Kings
    02. Hot Shot – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
    03. Confess It – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
    04. In the Night – Saun & Starr (featuring The Dap-Kings)
    05. Witches Boogaloo – The Sugarman 3
    06. Love Went Away – The Sugarman 3

    Side Two:
    07. Thank You Lord – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
    08. Stranger – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
    09. Higher Ground – Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
    10. Make the Road by Walking – Menahan Street Band
    11. Out of the Wilderness – The Como Mamas

    Side Three:
    01. Heartaches and Pain – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
    02. The World (Is Going Up In Flames) – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
    03. Lovin’ You, Baby – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
    04. Slip Away – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
    05. How Long – Charles Bradley (featuring Menahan Street Band)

    Side Four:
    01. Let Love Stand a Chance – Charles Bradley (And His Extraordinaires)
    02. The Sticks – The Budos Band
    03. Ain’t It a Sin – Charles Bradley (featuring The Budos Band)
    04. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 1 – Antibalas

    Side Five:
    01. Sari Kon Kon Pt. 2 – Antibalas
    02. Sharon’s Introduction – Binky Griptite & The Dap-Kings
    03. He Said I Can – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    04. If You Call – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    05. Tell Me – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    06. Get Up Get Out – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

    Side Six:
    01. Making Up and Breaking Up (And Making Up and Breaking Up Over Again) – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    02. I’m Not Gonna Cry – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    03. Calamity – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    04. Every Beat of My Heart – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
    05. There Was a Time – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings (and Friends)
    06. Family Affair / Outro – The Daptone Family

Latest Stories

pile songs known together alone i don't want to do this anymore build a fire

Pile Announce New Album Songs Known Together, Alone, Share First Singles: Stream

July 7, 2021

isaiah rashad the house is burning announcement cover art

Isaiah Rashad Details New Album The House Is Burning

July 7, 2021

courtney barnett announces new album things take time take time, shares new single rae street

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time, Shares "Rae Street": Stream

July 7, 2021

amindi nice debut ep nwts new single stream

Amindi Unveils New Single "nwts": Stream

July 7, 2021

 

jason isbell bleachers split 7-inch dreamsicle 45 cover benefit single ally coalition

Jason Isbell and Bleachers Cover Each Other for Split 7-Inch Single

July 7, 2021

amyl and the sniffers announce new album comfort to me share lead single guided by angels

Amyl and the Sniffers Announce New Album Comfort to Me, Share "Guided by Angels": Stream

July 7, 2021

spencer lonely as i ever was music video stream r u down debut album

Spencer. Announces Debut Album Are U Down?, Drops "Lonely as I Ever Was": Stream

July 7, 2021

juvenile mannie fresh remix back that azz up vax that thang up

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Drop Pro-Vaccine Remix of "Back That Azz Up": Stream

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daptone Records Announces New Live at the Apollo Album to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Menu Shop Search Sale