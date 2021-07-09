Dave East and Harry Fraud Announce New Album Hoffa, Share “Diamonds”: Stream

Two artists on winning streaks are forming a superteam, as rapper Dave East and producer Harry Fraud have announced the new album Hoffa. The project drops July 30th, and as a preview the duo have shared lead single “Diamonds.”

East has earned a reputation as your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper: an old-school spitter with more bars than Wrigleyville. Over the last decade or so he’s dropped 16 albums and mixtapes, most recently 2020’s Karma 3. As for Fraud, he’s still on a victory lap after producing Jim Jones’ The Fraud Department and Benny the Butcher’s The Plugs I Met 2, which is one of the best hip-hop releases of the year. Put the two together, and expectations are in the exosphere.

Fraud produces all 14 tracks on the album. His frequent collaborators Jones, the Butcher, and Curren$y put in guest work, as do G Herbo, French Montana, Steven Young, Cruch Calhoun, and Kiing Shooter. But as “Diamonds” demonstrates, East doesn’t need the help.

Over a chipmunk soul sample and piercing woodwinds, East raps about his hard knock life while putting some punch in his punchlines. He spits, “We do ’em like the mob, clip ’em backing out his driveway/ You ain’t been nervous ’til you had narcotics on the highway/ I been a outcast, grew up like Andre, three thousand in my pocket/ I know they hate on me, but somehow I’m always the topic.” Check out “Diamonds” below, and scroll onwards for the Hoffa artwork and tracklist.

In January, Dave East dropped the loosie, “Mercedes Talk,” and contributed to the Griselda Records soundtrack for Conflicted.

Hoffa Artwork:

Hoffa Tracklist:

01. The Disappearance

02. 60 for the Lawyer

03. Diamonds

04. Just Another Rapper

05. Go Off (feat G Herbo)

06. Uncle Ric (feat Benny the Butcher)

07. The Product

08. Money or Power (feat Jim Jones)

09. I Can Hear the Storm

10. Dolla and a Dream (feat Steven Young)

11. Count It Up (feat French Montana)

12. The Win (feat Cruch Calhoun)

13. Yeah I Know (feat Kiing Shooter)

14. Red Fox Restaurant (feat Curren$y)