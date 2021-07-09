Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Mustaine Reveals That David Ellefson’s Bass Parts Have Been Replaced on Upcoming Megadeth Album

"Our bass parts are all done," the frontman told a fan in a Cameo video

megadeth dave mustaine david ellefson bass
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine (photo by David Brendan Hall), David Ellefson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 9, 2021 | 1:44pm ET

    Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that ousted member David Ellefson’s bass parts have been re-recorded for the legendary thrash band’s upcoming album.

    Somewhat ironically, Mustaine revealed the news to a fan via the celebrity video messaging app Cameo, after recently joining the platform. Mustaine had previously stated that Ellefson’s parts would be replaced after the bassist was fired from the band following the leak of private online sexual encounters.

    Addressing a fan named Tina, Mustaine said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]: “I hear you’re a big pretty fan of [the Megadeth song] ‘Fatal Illusion’ right now. That’s cool. Actually, we’ve got one song on the new album — it’s called ‘The Dogs of Chernobyl’ — which is very similar to ‘Fatal Illusion’ in aggression. So I hope you like that song when you get the new record. It won’t be long. It’s a matter of finishing the parts when I get home [to Tennessee from vacationing in Florida] today and tomorrow. Our bass parts are all done. And it won’t be long.”

    Mustaine told fans on his Gimme Radio program “The Dave Mustaine Show” last month that the band had “someone coming in a couple of weeks to replace the bass tracks that we had.”

    “Which should be relatively quick because the person we’re talking to is a stellar bass player,” Mustaine added. “And hopefully this will be an ongoing thing after the recording. Or we will find someone prior to the recording that will be our permanent guy going forward.”

    We still don’t know who exactly came in to re-record the bass. It definitely wasn’t ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted, who dismissed rumors that he might join the band.

    Before his dismissal, Ellefson had boasted that his bass playing — tracked in a Nashville studio in May 2020 — and interplay with Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren on the new album reminded him of the interaction between Rush’s Geddy Lee and Neil Peart.

    Megadeth Timeline Dave Mustaine David Ellefson
     Editor's Pick
    A Timeline of the “Strained Relationship” Between Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Ousted Bassist David Ellefson

    “It’s Megadeth — it’s not Rush, obviously,” Ellefson told 96.7 KCAL-FM, “but in the field of what we do, there were these moments that I was just going, ‘Oh, my God.’ This is me as a kid going, ‘This is my Geddy/Neil moment right here.'”

    It would seem that only the band, the recording engineers, and close associates will ever hear the Ellefson version of the the new album. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates on Megadeth’s new bassist as their upcoming tour with Lamb of God approaches.

    Watch Mustaine’s Cameo video here, and check out our interview with the Megadeth frontman, in which he offered an update from the studio late last year, below.

Latest Stories

Ministry new album Moral Hygiene

Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash "Good Trouble": Stream

July 9, 2021

Mark Tremonti new album 2021

Tremonti Announces New Album Marching in Time

July 8, 2021

Bon Scott 75th birthday

Late AC/DC Singer Bon Scott's 75th Birthday Celebrated with Testimonials, New Website, and Spotify Playlist

July 8, 2021

Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang 2021

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

July 8, 2021

 

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

and July 8, 2021

deafheaven 2022 tour

Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

July 8, 2021

Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

July 7, 2021

yes new album the quest

Yes Announce New Album The Quest

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Mustaine Reveals That David Ellefson's Bass Parts Have Been Replaced on Upcoming Megadeth Album

Menu Shop Search Sale