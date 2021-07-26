Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Mustaine Confirms Name of New Megadeth Album and Teases Snippet of Title Track

The Sick, The Dying and The Dead will be Megadeth's 16th studio album

megadeth new album the sick the dying and the dead
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine (photo by David Brendan Hall)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 26, 2021 | 11:01am ET

    Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has confirmed that the band’s upcoming new album is called The Sick, The Dying and The Dead in a Cameo message to a fan. Mustaine also teased a snippet of the LP’s title track in the same clip.

    Mustaine once again took to the celebrity video messaging platform Cameo to offer the album update. In a birthday message to a Megadeth fan named Joe, Mustaine confirmed the title while a rough mix of the title track played in the background.

    “If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background – look over my shoulder, uh oh – there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday,” Mustaine said. “This is the beginning of the song ‘The Sick, The Dying and The Dead,’ which is our title track.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mustaine finished the message by revealing that he had a busy day ahead of fixing rhythm tracks, doing vocals, and recording guitar solos. He’s likely nearing completion of the new record now that ousted member David Ellefson’s parts have been re-recorded by an as-yet-unidentified new bassist. Not much can be deduced from the muffled song audio, which sounds like a clean guitar intro in the vein of “In My Darkest Hour.”

    At the end of the message, Mustaine states that Megadeth are about to begin rehearsals for their upcoming U.S. tour with Lamb of God. Trivium and Hatebreed will support the run, which kicks off August 20th in Austin, Texas. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    2021 Hard Rock Metal Tours
     Editor's Pick
    25 Essential 2021 Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Summer and Fall

    There’s no known release date for The Sick, The Dying and The Dead — a brutally apt title given the ongoing pandemic — and little else known about the highly anticipated album. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for further updates.

    Advertisement

    You can watch Mustaine confirm the new album’s title and hear the song snippet in the Cameo video below.

Latest Stories

Exodus Tom Hunting cancer surgery

Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Is Cancer Free After Undergoing Total Gastrectomy

July 26, 2021

Jesus Del Rio The Final Countdown The Voice Kids

AC/DC-Loving Boy Ends Run on The Voice Kids Spain with Performance of Europe's "Final Countdown": Watch

July 26, 2021

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

 

Slipknot Knotfest LA

Knotfest Los Angeles 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, More

July 26, 2021

chevelle 2021 us tour

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Robert Fripp and Toyah My Generation

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Who's "My Generation" as King Crimson's US Tour Kicks Off: Watch

July 25, 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington heart surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

July 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Mustaine Confirms Name of New Megadeth Album and Teases Snippet of Title Track

Menu Shop Search Sale