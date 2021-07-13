Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Bassist, Says No Chance David Ellefson Will Ever Return

The Megadeth frontman offered an obscured glimpse of the new bassist in a Cameo video

Dave Mustaine Teases Mystery Megadeth Bassist
Megadeth (photo by David Brendan Hall), Megadeth’s Mystery Bassist (via Cameo)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 11:23am ET

    Ever since joining the celebrity video greeting app Cameo a few weeks ago, Dave Mustaine has been offering juicy bits of Megadeth information. In a pair of new clips, the frontman insisted that ousted bassist David Ellefson will never be welcomed back to the band, and also teased his replacement.

    As reported last week, in yet another Cameo video, Mustaine had revealed that a mystery bassist had already re-recorded Ellefson’s bass parts for the upcoming Megadeth album.

    Mustaine followed that up with a video message to a different fan in which he shared a glimpse of the new bassist, albeit obscured behind an office chair (see image above).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m walking around the studio right now,” said Mustaine in the video. “That’s [engineer] Chris Rakestraw sitting back there on the console. And you’ve got our mystery bass player hiding behind the chair down there on the floor, so you can’t see him. But we will be saying who that is soon. And you actually saw him before anybody else — even though you can’t really see him.”

    There’s not much to make out, other than that the mystery bassist is either reclining or doing sit-ups. As Mustaine mentioned, it won’t be long before his identity is revealed, as Megadeth will embark on a co-headlining tour with Lamb of God next month.

    In an even newer clip, the music news YouTube channel Rock Feed cleverly used Cameo to get Mustaine to answer a couple of questions, one of which was whether Megadeth would ever welcome back Ellefson to the band in the future. The frontman responded, “Any chance on Ellefson coming back later on? The answer to that is no.”

    Advertisement

    In that same clip, Mustaine also confirmed that the new bassist is not former Metallica member Jason Newsted, just as Newsted’s wife already insisted several weeks ago.

    Megadeth Timeline Dave Mustaine David Ellefson
     Editor's Pick
    A Timeline of the “Strained Relationship” Between Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Ousted Bassist David Ellefson

    Ellefson was fired from the band on May 24th after video leaked of a private online sexual encounter with a young woman. The married bassist insisted that the interaction was consensual, dismissing allegations of grooming, and launched a revenge pornography investigation into the person who leaked the video. In firing Ellefson, Mustaine also cited an “already strained relationship” with the bassist.

    Watch Mustaine “reveal” the mystery bass player here, and see him talk about Ellefson’s future in the band below, and pick up tickets to Megadeth’s tour with Lamb of God via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

killswitch engage livestream

Killswitch Engage to Perform Two Full Albums for August Livestream Concert

July 13, 2021

jethro tull new album the zealot gene

Jethro Tull Announce The Zealot Gene, First Proper Studio Album in More Than 20 Years

July 13, 2021

Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz fill in on Korn tour

Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

July 12, 2021

twelve foot ninja new album vengeance

Twelve Foot Ninja Announce New Album Vengeance and Two Novels, Share "Start the Fire": Stream

July 12, 2021

 

Robert Toyah Pretty Vacant

Robert Fripp and Toyah Bring the Punk with Cover of Sex Pistols' "Pretty Vacant": Watch

July 11, 2021

Deftones

Deftones Postpone North American Tour with Gojira Until Spring 2022

July 9, 2021

spirit adrift forge your future ep

Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song "Forge Your Future": Stream

July 9, 2021

Dorothy new single

Dorothy Returns with Dark and Spiritual New Song "What's Coming to Me": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Mustaine Teases New Megadeth Bassist, Says No Chance David Ellefson Will Ever Return

Menu Shop Search Sale