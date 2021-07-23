Menu
London Rapper Dave Shares New Album We’re All Alone in This Together: Stream

Following up his 2019 debut album Psychodrama

Dave, photo courtesy of the artist
July 23, 2021 | 5:18pm ET

    London rapper Dave has shared his new album We’re All Alone in This Together. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    We’re All Alone In This Together is the follow-up to the South London rapper’s 2019 debut, Psychodrama. It comes with a stacked cast of guest appearances, including Stormzy, James Blake, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra, Ghetts, Giggs, Mount Kimbie, and Fredo.

    Spanning 12 tracks, the album boasts the previously-released singles “Clash” and “System.” As the title implies, its thematic focus skews fairly dark and contemplative. Its instrumentals are generally mellow and pretty, with a couple of bangers in the mix.

    Back in January, Dave made a guest appearance on Fredo’s album, Money Can’t Buy Happiness.

    We’re All Alone in This Together Artwork:

    We’re All Alone in This Together Tracklist:
    01. We’re All Alone
    02. Verdansk
    03. Clash
    04. In the Fire
    05. Three Rivers
    06. System
    07. Lazarus
    08. Law of Attraction
    09. Both Sides of a Smile
    10. Twenty to One
    11. Heart Attack
    12. Survivor’s Guilt

