London Rapper Dave Shares New Album We’re All Alone in This Together: Stream

London rapper Dave has shared his new album We’re All Alone in This Together. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

We’re All Alone In This Together is the follow-up to the South London rapper’s 2019 debut, Psychodrama. It comes with a stacked cast of guest appearances, including Stormzy, James Blake, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra, Ghetts, Giggs, Mount Kimbie, and Fredo.

Spanning 12 tracks, the album boasts the previously-released singles “Clash” and “System.” As the title implies, its thematic focus skews fairly dark and contemplative. Its instrumentals are generally mellow and pretty, with a couple of bangers in the mix.

Back in January, Dave made a guest appearance on Fredo’s album, Money Can’t Buy Happiness.

We’re All Alone in This Together Artwork:

We’re All Alone in This Together Tracklist:

01. We’re All Alone

02. Verdansk

03. Clash

04. In the Fire

05. Three Rivers

06. System

07. Lazarus

08. Law of Attraction

09. Both Sides of a Smile

10. Twenty to One

11. Heart Attack

12. Survivor’s Guilt