Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan and Michael McDonald

The legendary voice discusses his new album For Free and if he'll ever play live again

kyle meredith david crosby
Kyle Meredith with David Crosby, photo by Anna Webber
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 26, 2021 | 11:07am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us about For Free, his fifth album in seven years. The legendary voice talks about the importance of songwriting and music in his life and the optimistic outlook he’s found after living through some very difficult and dark personal times.

    We also get to hear a lot about his friends and collaborators, including Michael McDonald (“my favorite voice”), Steely Dan (“my favorite band”), Joni Mitchell (“the best singer songwriter”), and Joan Baez, who’s portrait of Crosby graces the cover of the album. The CSNY member also tells the story of a soldier he met in an airport and the conversation that lead to the song “Shot At Me,” as well his thoughts on if he’ll play live ever again, and the next two albums that are already planned.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stream the episode above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with kevin smith photo via smodcast

Kevin Smith on Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

July 23, 2021

kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

July 21, 2021

kyle meredith with jeff ament pearl jam

Jeff Ament Discusses New Solo LP and Pearl Jam's Next Tour

July 19, 2021

kyle meredith with carla gugino gunpowder milkshake

Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake and Her Favorite Musicians

July 16, 2021

 

kyle meredith with barenaked ladies 2

Barenaked Ladies on Humanity's Fracturing, Flat Earthers, and Their Possible Role in the MCU

July 14, 2021

kyle meredith with ajr podcast interview

AJR on the Vulnerability of 8th Grade, Will Smith's "Bang" Freestyle, and Working with Rivers Cuomo

July 12, 2021

kyle meredith with Margaret Cho podcast interview good on paper

Margaret Cho on Netflix's Good on Paper and the Riot Grrrl Lineage of Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny

July 2, 2021

kyle meredith with rise against

Rise Against on Songs That "Take You to Dark Places, But They'll Never Leave You There"

June 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan and Michael McDonald

Menu Shop Search Sale