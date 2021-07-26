Menu
Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

The L.A. rock band is hitting the road for the first time in three years

dead sara 2021 us tour
Dead Sara (via Facebook)
July 26, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    Dead Sara have announced a fall 2021 US tour. It marks the Los Angeles rockers’ first outing in three years.

    The tour announcement is great news for fans who’ve been eager to see Dead Sara live. The band ended a period of inactivity with the 2020 single “Hands Up,” and is working on its first album in six years. The LP will mark the band’s first full-length release under a new deal with Warner Records.

    The trek kicks off with an appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 17th and runs through an October 2nd show in Boston. Dead Sara will then play a homecoming show on October 9th in Los Angeles before appearing at Welcome to Rockville on November 12th in Daytona Beach, Florida, and on the ShipRocked cruise in January 2022.

    A longstanding project that dates back to the early 2000s, Dead Sara broke onto the scene with their self-titled debut album in 2012 and its single “Weatherman.” They followed it with 2015’s Pleasure to Meet You and garnered major label interest from Atlantic, which released the Temporary Things Taking Up Space EP in 2018. The band’s core trio of vocalist Emily Armstrong, guitarist Siouxsie Medley, and drummer Sean Friday remains intact.

    Pre-sales for Dead Sara’s headlining shows begin Tuesday (July 27th) with options for VIP upgrades including meet-and-greet and exclusive merch packages, available via Dead Sara’s fan website The Deadicated. General public on-sale begins July 30th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and other outlets.

    Dead Sara Return with New Song “Hands Up”: Stream

    See Dead Sara’s full list of fall 2021 US tour dates and the tour poster below.

    Dead Sara Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:
    09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest (w/ The Struts)
    09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Music Hall
    09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ recordbar
    09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
    09/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    09/25 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    09/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
    09/28 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
    09/30 – Washington DC @ Black Cat
    09/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/02 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
    10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
    11/12 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

    unnamed 10 2 Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

