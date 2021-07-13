Deadpool Sort of Kind of Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Korg Crossover: Watch

Ever since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox back in 2019, fans have been waiting for Deadpool to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve long known that such a multiverse merger was in the works, but we never would have expected it to happen like this. The Merc with a Mouth has officially had his first MCU crossover in an appropriately meta preview of Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi’s new film Free Guy.

See, Reynolds portrays Deadpool in that character’s film series, and Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok and starred in both that film and Avengers: Endgame as the alien rock creature Korg. Now in Free Guy, Reynolds plays a video game background character who realizes he’s a digital creation, and Waititi plays the movie’s villain, the publisher behind the game. Free Guy was one of the final productions Fox put into motion before Disney’s takeover, which brings us to this latest teaser.

The clip is framed as a “Deadpool Maximum Reactions” video, in which the Marvel character reacts to the latest Free Guy trailer. Joining him on the couch is none other than Korg as the two trade quips about the upcoming sci-fi action comedy. Deadpool admits that Korg “was not my first choice, but apparently everyone else was too busy over on Disney+.”

At the end of the video, Deadpool asks Korg for some advice on officially getting into the MCU. “Have a dream. Chase it. Lose that dream,” Korg replies. “Just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream. Climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you’re never gonna achieve that dream. And at that point, check your emails; maybe you’ll get something from your agent saying, ‘Marvel wants to talk.'”

“Yeah, I prefer Dark World,” Deadpool shoots back, referring universally one of the least-loved Marvel films. Watch the clip below.

Of course, this is all just cheeky promo for Free Guy, but already we can see how fun it will be to have Deadpool enter the MCU for real. Those mechanisms are indeed in motion, as WandaVision and Loki have laid some interesting groundwork for both mutants (of which Deadpool is) and the multiverse, both of which are needed to successfully bring Deadpool into the fold. Late last year, Disney and Marvel tapped Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin of Bob’s Burgers fame to pen the script for Deadpool 3, promising to keep the series’ R-rating.

Meanwhile, Free Guy hits theaters on August 13th after a number of pandemic-related delays.