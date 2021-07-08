Menu
Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

The band's anticipated fifth studio album, Infinite Granite, is out August 20th

deafheaven 2022 tour
Deafheaven (photo by Robin Laananen)
July 8, 2021 | 10:37am ET

    Deafheaven have announced a 2022 North American tour while unleashing the new song “The Gnashing”. The band’s upcoming album, Infinite Granite, arrives August 20th.

    The second single from the LP confirms Deafheaven’s stylistic shift, most notable in the vocal department. George Clarke has traded his harsh, black-metal inspired howls for clean singing. The grandiose instrumental backing remains, but the track sees Deafheaven exploring a more alternative metal sound — not unlike the similarly named Deftones — with subtle hints of psychedelia and dream pop.

    To achieve the new aesthetic, the band brought in producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen, best known as Beck’s longtime bassist and for his work with electronic-based artists such as M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, and Metric. If fans seemed uncertain about Deafheaven’s new direction, the immense tones on “The Gnashing” should quell any fears. Meldal-Johnsen and Deafheaven’s collective vision is in sharp focus here. The band’s longtime engineer Jack Shirley remained behind the board and famed nine-time-Grammy-winning mixing engineer Darrell Thorp (Radiohead, Beck) added some final treatments.

    Deafheaven were supposed to tour in 2020 to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band, but instead recorded a live-in-studio album, 10 Years Gone, to tide fans over. Next year, the band will finally hit the road again for a North American trek. The 23-date outing kicks off February 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up on March 24th in Boise, Idaho, at the Treefort Music Festival.

    In addition, Deafheaven will play two select 2021 shows on October 15th at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, and on October 16th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

    deafheaven new album infinite granite
    Deafheaven Announce New Album Infinite Granite, Share “Great Mass of Color”: Stream

    Tickets for Deafheaven’s shows go on sale tomorrow (July 9th) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster and through local venues via the band’s website. Pre-orders for Infinite Granite are available via the band’s Hello Merch store or Amazon.

    Stream Deafheaven’s new song “The Gnashing” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

    Deafheaven’s 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:
    10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
    02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom
    02/23 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    02/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    02/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
    03/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    03/04 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    03/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    03/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    03/10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
    03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    03/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    03/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    03/18 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
    03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    03/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

    unnamed 4 Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

