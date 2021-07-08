Deafheaven have announced a 2022 North American tour while unleashing the new song “The Gnashing”. The band’s upcoming album, Infinite Granite, arrives August 20th.

The second single from the LP confirms Deafheaven’s stylistic shift, most notable in the vocal department. George Clarke has traded his harsh, black-metal inspired howls for clean singing. The grandiose instrumental backing remains, but the track sees Deafheaven exploring a more alternative metal sound — not unlike the similarly named Deftones — with subtle hints of psychedelia and dream pop.

To achieve the new aesthetic, the band brought in producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen, best known as Beck’s longtime bassist and for his work with electronic-based artists such as M83, Wolf Alice, Paramore, and Metric. If fans seemed uncertain about Deafheaven’s new direction, the immense tones on “The Gnashing” should quell any fears. Meldal-Johnsen and Deafheaven’s collective vision is in sharp focus here. The band’s longtime engineer Jack Shirley remained behind the board and famed nine-time-Grammy-winning mixing engineer Darrell Thorp (Radiohead, Beck) added some final treatments.

Deafheaven were supposed to tour in 2020 to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band, but instead recorded a live-in-studio album, 10 Years Gone, to tide fans over. Next year, the band will finally hit the road again for a North American trek. The 23-date outing kicks off February 22nd in Phoenix, Arizona, and wraps up on March 24th in Boise, Idaho, at the Treefort Music Festival.

In addition, Deafheaven will play two select 2021 shows on October 15th at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, and on October 16th at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Deafheaven’s shows go on sale tomorrow (July 9th) at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster and through local venues via the band’s website. Pre-orders for Infinite Granite are available via the band’s Hello Merch store or Amazon.

Stream Deafheaven’s new song “The Gnashing” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

Deafheaven’s 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

02/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom

02/23 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

02/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

03/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/03 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/04 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/09 – Boston, MA @ Royale

03/10 – Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/12 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

03/18 – Denver, CO @ Summit

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

03/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest