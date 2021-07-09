Deftones Postpone North American Tour with Gojira Until Spring 2022

One of 2021’s most highly anticipated tours will have to wait until 2022. Deftones have just announced that they’re postponing their summer North American outing with Gojira until next spring. The news comes roughly one month before the tour was supposed to kick off.

As it was, the tour had already been postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. Despite the fact that many bands will start touring again this summer and fall, Deftones felt that “uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country,” and decided that it would be best to wait until next year.

The rescheduled trek will now take place in the spring, kicking off April 14th in Portland, Oregon, and running through May 28th in Minneapolis. The new itinerary includes three added dates in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Nashville.

Poppy, who had been on the bill for the originally scheduled 2020 tour but had not been confirmed for 2021, will not participate in the 2022 tour.

A full statement from Deftones reads as follows:

“As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of life, and we faced one recently. After much contemplation, we’ve made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road.

This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary. Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence. We can’t thank you enough for your patience so far, and keeping with it just a bit longer. April will be here before we all know it.

If you bought tickets for one of the 2021 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2022 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Tickets for the added dates (Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Nashville) go on sale Friday, 7/16 @ 10AM local.

(Note: Poppy will not be joining us on the rescheduled North American dates)

See you all soon.

–Deftones“

The new itinerary means that Deftones won’t be touring in support of their 2020 album, Ohms, until a year and a half after its release. Gojira, meanwhile, unleashed their latest album, Fortitude, this past spring.

Tickets for Deftones’ tour are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the three newly announced shows going on sale July 16th, as mentioned in the band’s statement above.

See the rescheduled tour dates below.

Deftones 2022 North American Tour Dates with Gojira:

04/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan (new show)

04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

05/03 – San Antonio, TX @ AT & T Center

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium (new show)

05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center (new show)

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

05/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

05/15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

05/17 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

05/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

05/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

05/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

