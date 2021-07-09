Menu
Deftones Postpone North American Tour with Gojira Until Spring 2022

"We came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country"

Deftones
Deftones, photo by Frank Maddocks
July 9, 2021 | 4:44pm ET

    One of 2021’s most highly anticipated tours will have to wait until 2022. Deftones have just announced that they’re postponing their summer North American outing with Gojira until next spring. The news comes roughly one month before the tour was supposed to kick off.

    As it was, the tour had already been postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. Despite the fact that many bands will start touring again this summer and fall, Deftones felt that “uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country,” and decided that it would be best to wait until next year.

    The rescheduled trek will now take place in the spring, kicking off April 14th in Portland, Oregon, and running through May 28th in Minneapolis. The new itinerary includes three added dates in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Nashville.

    Poppy, who had been on the bill for the originally scheduled 2020 tour but had not been confirmed for 2021, will not participate in the 2022 tour.

    A full statement from Deftones reads as follows:

    “As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of life, and we faced one recently. After much contemplation, we’ve made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road.

    This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary. Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence. We can’t thank you enough for your patience so far, and keeping with it just a bit longer. April will be here before we all know it.

    If you bought tickets for one of the 2021 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2022 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

    Tickets for the added dates (Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Nashville) go on sale Friday, 7/16 @ 10AM local.

    (Note: Poppy will not be joining us on the rescheduled North American dates)

    See you all soon.

    –Deftones“

    The new itinerary means that Deftones won’t be touring in support of their 2020 album, Ohms, until a year and a half after its release. Gojira, meanwhile, unleashed their latest album, Fortitude, this past spring.

    Tickets for Deftones’ tour are currently available via Ticketmaster, with the three newly announced shows going on sale July 16th, as mentioned in the band’s statement above.

    See the rescheduled tour dates below.

    Deftones 2022 North American Tour Dates with Gojira:
    04/14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    04/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre
    04/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    04/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan (new show)
    04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    04/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
    04/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    05/03 – San Antonio, TX @ AT & T Center
    05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
    05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium (new show)
    05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center (new show)
    05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    05/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
    05/13 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    05/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    05/15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
    05/17 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
    05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    05/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    05/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
    05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    05/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
    05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Deftones Postpone North American Tour with Gojira Until Spring 2022

