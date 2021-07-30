Rising alt-rocker Des Rocs has announced his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, which will arrive September 24th via 300 Entertainment. In advance of the LP’s release, the New York-based artist has unleashed the infectious and eclectic single “MMC.”

“MMC” takes the listener on a wide-ranging ride of musical genres, with a guitar-heavy intro leading into post-punk verses and a sing-along anthemic chorus. At the 3:10 mark, the tune suddenly shifts into a vaudevillian piano number, with Des Rocs momentarily taking on the role of a throwback crooner.

Speaking about the song in a press release, Des Rocs said, “‘MMC’ is about people who are obsessed with being anything but themselves. It’s a roller coaster of a record that was written all at once in this kinda chaotic catharsis. My first album is a journey and this first song really represents the odyssey I’m gonna take you on this fall.”

The song is accompanied by music video that combines performance and a narrative, with Des Rocs explaining, “The ‘MMC’ video is all about losing your soul in the quest for fame and sacrificing who you are for what you think others want from you. I wanted to tell this story and show you what a real show feels like, in case ya forgot.”

Last December, Des Rocs released the EP This Is Our Life, with the title track making a strong impact on active rock and alternative radio.

As previously reported, Des Rocs will embark on a 2021 U.S. tour that kicks off in late September and runs through early November, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for “MMC” and see the album art and tracklist below. Pre-order A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place here.

A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Artwork:

A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Tracklist:

01. Tick

02. Why Why Why

03. break break break

04. Imaginary Friends

05. MMC

06. Ruby with the Sharpest Lies

07. Don’t Hurt Me

08. Hanging by a Thread

09. Born to Lose

10. The Devil Inside

11. Rabbit Hole