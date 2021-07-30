Menu
Des Rocs Announces Debut Album, Unleashes Anthemic New Single “MMC”: Stream

The New York rocker's debut LP, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, arrives September 24th

Des Rocs debut album
Des Rocs, photo by Ashley Osborn
July 30, 2021 | 1:24pm ET

    Rising alt-rocker Des Rocs has announced his debut album, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, which will arrive September 24th via 300 Entertainment. In advance of the LP’s release, the New York-based artist has unleashed the infectious and eclectic single “MMC.”

    “MMC” takes the listener on a wide-ranging ride of musical genres, with a guitar-heavy intro leading into post-punk verses and a sing-along anthemic chorus. At the 3:10 mark, the tune suddenly shifts into a vaudevillian piano number, with Des Rocs momentarily taking on the role of a throwback crooner.

    Speaking about the song in a press release, Des Rocs said, “‘MMC’ is about people who are obsessed with being anything but themselves. It’s a roller coaster of a record that was written all at once in this kinda chaotic catharsis. My first album is a journey and this first song really represents the odyssey I’m gonna take you on this fall.”

    The song is accompanied by music video that combines performance and a narrative, with Des Rocs explaining, “The ‘MMC’ video is all about losing your soul in the quest for fame and sacrificing who you are for what you think others want from you. I wanted to tell this story and show you what a real show feels like, in case ya forgot.”

    Last December, Des Rocs released the EP This Is Our Life, with the title track making a strong impact on active rock and alternative radio.

    Des Rocs tour
    Des Rocs Announces 2021 US Headlining Tour

    As previously reported, Des Rocs will embark on a 2021 U.S. tour that kicks off in late September and runs through early November, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the video for “MMC” and see the album art and tracklist below. Pre-order A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place here.

    A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Artwork:

    Des Rocs album cover

    A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place Tracklist:
    01. Tick
    02. Why Why Why
    03. break break break
    04. Imaginary Friends
    05. MMC
    06. Ruby with the Sharpest Lies
    07. Don’t Hurt Me
    08. Hanging by a Thread
    09. Born to Lose
    10. The Devil Inside
    11. Rabbit Hole

