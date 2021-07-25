Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dexter Revival Premiered First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021: Watch

Dexter: New Blood officially premieres November 7th on Showtime

dexter new blood trailer comic con 2021 stream
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 25, 2021 | 5:51pm ET

    Dexter returns! The beloved, revived crime drama unleashed its first trailer on audiences during the final day of San Diego Comic-Con 2021.

    Billed as Dexter: New Blood and set 10 years after the events of the original series, the show’s ninth season kicks off with Michael C. Hall’s titular vigilante serial killer and his Dark Passenger hiding out in a small, snow-laden town under the alias of Jim Lindsay. The clip opens with Dexter sitting in his therapist’s office. “I’ve always had my demons, and so I went away,” he admits to his counselor, as scenes flash by showing his quiet life in the Pacific Northwest. (He works as a sales associate at a local fish and game store! He’s dating a cop!)

    “But sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore,” he continues. “Every day I walk through this world, faking it. Knowing if someone knows who I am, that’s it…This is all about blending in.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    While neither appears in the first look, both Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow have also signed on to reprise their roles as Debra Morgan and the “Trinity Killer,” respectively.

    Dexter: New Blood is set to premiere November 7th on Showtime. Get a peek at the trailer for the limited series below.

    The original iteration of Dexter premiered on October 1st, 2006 and ran for eight seasons before wrapping up in September 2013. At the time, the then-series finale drew record numbers, becoming the most-watched broadcast in Showtime’s history with a reported 2.8 million viewers. Dexter also won a number of awards during its original run, including two Golden Globes for Hall and Lithgow.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

The Exorcist trilogy Ellen Burstyn remake new movies film Blumhouse David Green purchased rights Universal, photo by Warner Bros.

Universal Buys New Exorcist Trilogy for $400 Million, Ellen Burstyn to Return

July 26, 2021

dababy gay people women rolling loud speech watch clip homosexual aids

DaBaby Lashes Out at Women and Gay People in Hateful Speech at Rolling Loud Miami

July 26, 2021

Exodus Tom Hunting cancer surgery

Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Is Cancer Free After Undergoing Total Gastrectomy

July 26, 2021

Jesus Del Rio The Final Countdown The Voice Kids

AC/DC-Loving Boy Ends Run on The Voice Kids Spain with Performance of Europe's "Final Countdown": Watch

July 26, 2021

 

Chad Smith daughter cover Red Hot Chili Peppers song Univerally Speaker piano video Ava Maybee, photo via Instagram/@AvaMaybee

Chad Smith's Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch

July 26, 2021

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

R Kelly underage boy allegations claims teenager 17 year old allegation federal prosecutors court

New Allegations in R. Kelly Case Include Sexual Contact with Underage Boy

July 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dexter Revival Premiered First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale