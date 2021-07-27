Menu
Diane Warren Announces Debut Album The Cave Sessions Vol. 1

The all-star tracklist boasts Carlos Santana, Celine Dion, Ty Dolla $ign, and more

Diane Warren
Diane Warren, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
July 27, 2021 | 12:49pm ET

    After three decades of penning massive hits for Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Toni Braxton, and many more, songwriting great Diane Warren is stepping out on her own with The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, out August 27th via Di-Namic Records/BMG.

    The album’s eclectic guest list mixes legendary artists like Carlos Santana and Celine Dion with contemporary stars G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Maren Morris, and Luis Fonsi. Other notable contributors include Darius Rucker, John Legend, Leona Lewis, and Lauren Jauregui. Rounding out the features are Rita Ora, Batiste, Pentatonix, Sofia Reyes, Reik, James Arthur, Jimmie Allen, LP, Paloma Faith, and James Morrison.

    Throughout her career, Warren has co-written nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and another 32 Top 10 entries on the chart. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has worked across genres ranging from pop, R&B, and rock, with artists like Cher, Michael Bolton, Aaliyah, Aretha Franklin, and Chicago, to name just a few.

    Earlier this month, Warren shared the opening track, “She’s Fire,” featuring the unlikely duo of Santana and G-Eazy. The track combines Santana’s signature guitar stylings with melodic rapping by the Bay Area rapper. In a statement about working with Warren, G-Eazy said she “pushed me to the next level, vocally, throughout the process,” indicating her role as a producer and songwriter on the project.

    In February, Warren won her latest Golden Globe for Best Original Song with “Io sì (Seen)” from the 2020 film, The Life Ahead.

    Check out “She’s Fire” below, followed by the album art and tracklist.

    Pre-orders for Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 are ongoing.

    The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 Artwork:

    Diane Warren The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 Debut Album Artwork

    The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 Tracklist:
    01. She’s Fire (feat. G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)
    02. Seaside (feat. Rita Ora, Sofia Reyes, and Reik)
    03. Sweet (feat. Jon Batiste and Pentatonix)
    04. When We Dance Slow (feat. Luis Fonsi)
    05. I Save Me (feat. Maren Morris)
    06. Where is Your Heart (feat. John Legend)
    07. Drink You Away (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
    08. You Go First (feat. James Arthur)
    09. Not Prepared For You (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
    10. You Kind Of Beautiful (feat. Jimmie Allen)
    11. Domino (feat. LP)
    12. Superwoman (feat. Celine Dion)
    13. Times Like This (feat. Darius Rucker)
    14. Grow Old With Me (feat. Leona Lewis & James Morrison)
    15. Blessings (feat. Paloma Faith)

